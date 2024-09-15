NYC doctor aiding Oct. 7 victims hit with death threats over Israel support

New York City plastic surgeon Dr. Ira Savetsky told The New York Post last week that, as a consequence of his advocacy and philanthropy for Israel, particularly in the wake of Hamas’s October 7 massacre, he and his practice have been flooded with violent threats.

Savetsky and his wife, Elizabeth (Lizzy) Savetsky, have a significant social media presence and large Instagram followings.

Ira has 58.9 thousand followers on the platform, and Elizabeth, a former Real Housewife star and current Israel and Jewish rights activist, has amassed 386 thousand followers on the platform.

In addition to being outspoken on Israel-related issues, Dr. Savetsky has been performing pro-bono work treating victims of Hamas’s October 7 massacre over the last year.

In February, Dr. Savetsky told New York Jewish Week that doing such work has “been very fulfilling and… helps give me purpose and meaning,” adding that as the IDF fought a war with Hamas terrorists in Gaza, those standing with Israel abroad often find themselves in “a different version of the same war.”

Recently, speaking to The New York Post, Dr. Savetsky reported that he was in regular contact with local law enforcement, the FBI, and the mayor’s office due to the increased threats he and his family were receiving. Celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Ira Savetsky and his wife Lizzy Savetsky in support of Israel (credit: COURTESY OF DR. IRA SAVETSKY)

Death threats

In May, Elizabeth Savetsky posted to her Instagram account a voicemail her family received where the anonymous caller told her, “We’re coming to see you soon, motherf***er. Keep f***ing around. Keep thinking you’re safe. You’re not.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Savetsky (@lizzysavetsky)

“I would say there was an initial wave within a few weeks after October 7, and then I had a huge uptick of threats and attacks in January,” Dr. Savetsky told the Post. “I’ve definitely increased the security of my office and even our home.”

Such messages have reportedly been sent to the relevant authorities. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Dr. Savetsky added that people who were engaging in threats had acquired Elizabeth’s WhatsApp number and had been sending her photos of her parents’ Texas home.

Another message received, this one on Instagram, reportedly read, “F— YOU YOU DISGUSTING JEW BAG CRIMINAL… Hopefully, somebody will kill u … you are the vermin and scum of this planet.”

Dr. Savetsky told the Post that he has filed at least five reports to the police since October 7, but no arrests have been made thus far.

He added that although he had “great respect for law enforcement” and recognized they were taking the threats seriously and were working to protect him and his family, “I wish there were more decisive action taken against those who have threatened us.”