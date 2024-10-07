Germany’s Baden-Württemberg vows to protect Jewish community amid surge in antisemitism

Germany’s Baden-Württemberg Interior Minister, Thomas Strobl (CDU), has reassured the Jewish community in the southwestern state of their protection on the anniversary of the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel.

Baden-Württemberg, one of Germany’s 16 federal states, is home to a significant Jewish population, and Strobl's pledge comes amid heightened global concerns following the attacks in Israel that killed over 1,200 people and saw around 250 abducted by Hamas and other extremist groups.

These events triggered the ongoing Israel-Hamas War, which has resulted in significant casualties, including approximately 42,000 Palestinians, with about one-third being children and adolescents, according to the Hamas-controlled health authority, as reported by ZEIT ONLINE.

Strobl expressed his shock at the sharp rise in antisemitic crimes since the October 7 Massacre, reflecting a pattern seen across Germany and other countries, including the United States, where Jewish communities are increasingly reporting incidents of hate crimes.

"It is shameful when terrorist attacks are publicly celebrated, and demonstrations end in property damage and violence," Strobl said. He stressed the importance of protecting Jewish life and combating antisemitic ideologies, emphasizing, "We all are called upon to protect free Jewish life among us and to combat antisemitic thought—no one should, no one must look away or turn a deaf ear," according to Süddeutsche Zeitung.

The Interior Minister noted the vigilance of Baden-Württemberg’s police in response to the October 7 events. "Our security authorities are closely monitoring the security situation and taking action where necessary," Strobl said, as reported by DIE WELT.

Condemning the demonstrations

The first half of 2024 saw 260 antisemitically motivated crimes in the state—more than triple the number from the same period in 2023, a disturbing rise similar to trends seen in the US.

Strobl condemned demonstrations that result in property damage and violence, emphasizing that such acts are unacceptable. He assured that property damage and hate crimes would be dealt with consistently, although physical assaults on Jewish people remain relatively rare in Baden-Württemberg compared to other parts of Germany and the US.

Authorities have also announced increased surveillance of gatherings in cities such as Freiburg, Heidelberg, Karlsruhe, Konstanz, Mannheim, Stuttgart, and Ulm to prevent escalation into violence or vandalism. This mirrors security measures seen across major US cities, where law enforcement has heightened protection for Jewish institutions in light of the global rise in antisemitism.

Germany's historical responsibility to protect Jewish communities is underscored by the recent surge in anti-Semitic incidents, and Strobl’s reassurances highlight the state's commitment to ensuring Jewish safety. This reflects broader concerns within Germany and the global Jewish diaspora, including in the US, about the security of Jewish communities as the Gaza War continues.