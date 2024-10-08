'F*** Israel, Intifada' sprayed on Jewish Federation of Detroit office on Oct. 7

Antisemitic vandalism was discovered on the offices of the Jewish Federation of Detroit on Monday, as the community was commemorating the anniversary of the October 7 Hamas massacre.

Pictures from social media show the slogans "Intifada," "F*** Israel," and "Free Palestine" sprayed on the glass windows of the offices, as well as inverted red triangles, which are known to symbolize the terrorist group, Hamas.

In a statement after the incident, the Federation said they were "deeply disturbed and saddened" to have been targeted, especially on the anniversary of October 7.

"This attack was not only an assault on our physical space but also on the heart of our community," the statement read.

The Federation added that it was a stark reminder of "the rising tide of hate affecting Jewish people." Antisemitic vandalism on the windows of the Jewish Federation of Detroit, 7 October 2024 (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

However, the group stressed that it would not prevent them from supporting Israel and the community and from combating antisemitism.

The Federation also thanked the state, local, and federal law enforcement for their help.

Recent antisemitic incidents

The community has been subject to several antisemitic attacks of late, including on Rosh Hashanah last week when a man attempted an armed robbery of a University of Michigan rabbi's house in Southfield, Detroit.

A group of Jewish University students were present when the gunman entered, and an 18-year-old man was arrested. However, the Southfield Police described it as a home invasion and not antisemitic in motivation.

In a separate Detroit incident, Metro Detroit residents found antisemitic flyers on their front porches and driveways over the weekend, according to a statement by Farmington Hills police. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The flyers contained “virulent antisemitic material," the police added.