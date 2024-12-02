Toronto transit chief appeals to police as antisemitic graffiti skyrockets

Antisemitic graffiti has drastically risen in Toronto subway stations, leading Toronto Transit Commission interim CEO Gregory Percy to appeal to Toronto Police Service chief Myron Demkiw in a letter last Tuesday for increased aid to address the problem.

Hundreds of customers had complained to the commission about the antisemitic defacement of stop poles, shelters, and vehicles, particularly at the College, University, and Spadina stations, according to Percy. Responding to these incidents delayed other TTC work, such as system maintenance, and raised concern that residents would not feel safe taking public transit.

"We need your help to address these hotspots and take preventative action," said Percy. "I recognize the complexities of addressing these incidents and seek any guidance you can provide regarding effective deterrents, processes, or available supports to mitigate this troubling trend. We cannot allow this behavior to continue."

Percy offered to provide its data to the TPS Hate Crime Unit so that they could better focus on law enforcement where graffiti activity had "become chronic."

Toronto City Councilor James Pasternak called for an immediate response to the rise in antisemitic graffiti in a Wednesday X post. Toronto Transit (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs thanked Percy for raising alarm about the issue in response to Pasternak's publishing of the letter.

"Antisemitism and these actions cannot be allowed to continue; action must be taken to address and mitigate this proliferation of Jew-hatred," CIJA said on social media. "Enough is enough – we need an actionable plan to restore law and order and make Toronto safe for Jews."

A spike in Toronto hate crimes

CIJA noted that hate crimes had risen in 2023 in Toronto over the past year. According to a July TPS Annual Hate Crime Statistical Report, hate-motivated crimes increased by 47% from 2022 to 2023. Of the 365 incidents in 2023, 36% were motivated by antisemitism.

Bnai Brith Canada said on Thursday that swift action was needed because the incidents that Percy raised alarm over were not just acts of vandalism but attacks on the Jewish community and an affront to the city's values.

"Antisemitic incidents have reached unprecedented levels in Canada," Bnai Brith said on X.