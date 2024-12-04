Jews, Israelis in US suffer discrimination in labor market amid war - ADL study

Jewish Americans need to send 24% more job applications to receive the same number of initial positive responses from potential employers as their American counterparts with Western European heritage when applying for the same position, the Center for Antisemitism Research (CAR) of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) revealed in a newly released study on Wednesday.

Additionally, Israeli Americans need to send over 39% more job applications in comparison to their American counterparts with Western European heritage when applying for the same position.

"This is a significant finding that reveals serious antisemitic discrimination in the labor market," ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt remarked.

"Against the background of the increase in antisemitic incidents and beliefs, this study highlights the urgent need for employers to recognize the prejudices against Jews and Israelis and act decisively to create an equal work environment for everyone," Greenblatt added.

The study was led by senior economist Dr. Bryan Tomlin. Tomlin conducted the study by submitting job applications for administrative assistant positions using identical resumes except for certain characteristics, including names or details, that suggest whether the candidate is Jewish American, Israeli American, or American with Western European heritage.

According to the study, all applications were sent from “potential employees” whose names were chosen to be “female-sounding," such as Kristen Miller (Western European applicant), Rebecca Cohen ( Jewish applicant), and Lia Avraham (Israeli applicant).

Job applications

The study explained that job listings were sourced from Craigslist.org since it is one of the few remaining online job boards where email is the primary mode of communication, as opposed to an online application process or an AI-driven CV screening.

Between May and October 2024, Dr. Tomlin sent 3,000 applications by email to prospective employers. This methodology is similar to other correspondence-based field studies conducted in the labor market.

"The value of these types of studies lies in the fact that without them, it is very difficult, and sometimes impossible, to prove discriminatory treatment in the labor market based on religion or cultural identity," Dr. Tomlin said.

"This research reveals how American Jews and Israelis may miss out on opportunities in the job market only because of their identity, and not because of their skills, and is an important step in quantifying the subtle but offensive symptoms of antisemitism," he added.