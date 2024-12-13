Man who wore 'anti-Jewish' inscription on Paris Metro sentenced to six months on probation

A man who was pictured in October sporting a Manchester City jersey with the inscription "anti-Jewish" in a metro in Paris was condemned to a six-month prison sentence on probation by a Parisian court, French media reported on Thursday.

The 28-year-old, named by French media as Mehmed D., of Turkish-Kurdish origins, was also condemned to pay a €2,000 fine.

He was found guilty of inciting racial hate, with the president of the court reportedly noting, "The offense is established. You were aware of the words you wrote on the jersey and their negative nature."

According to the reports, he told investigators he was angry because of the situation in the Middle East.

During his trial, he cited health issues as the reason for his behavior, which were reportedly negated by psychiatric evaluations requested by the prosecution.

He also affirmed he had wanted to inscribe "anti-IDF" on the jersey but was unable to do so for lack of space on the jersey.

Paris: un homme écope de six mois de prison avec sursis pour avoir porté un maillot "anti juif" dans le métrohttps://t.co/0wIlEbOlFB pic.twitter.com/Ch7XAHxZCr — BFM Paris Île-de-France (@BFMParis) December 12, 2024

"That may have offended Jews, I think. I regret my action," Mehmed D. was cited as saying.

"When one wears the word 'anti-Jewish' on their back in a train car, they should remember 1942 and the deportation of Jews from France," The lawyer for Mouvement international contre le racisme et l’antisémitisme (MICRA), reportedly said.

Rise in antisemitic incidents

According to the French Jewish Community Protection Service (SPCJ) in late July, France has seen a 1000% rise in antisemitic incidents in 2023 compared to the previous year.

Michael Starr contributed to this report.