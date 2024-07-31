Antisemitism in France set to become the new norm, with 100 incidents monthly - SPCJ report

Paris, France - Post-October 7 levels of antisemitism are on trend to be the new norm in the streets of France, the head of the Jewish Community Protection Service (SPCJ) told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday at the organization’s headquarters in Paris.

French Jews are likely to continue to experience a hundred antisemitic incidents each month, in a “new routine,” said the SPCJ head. The organization, which has protected France’s Jews since the 1980s, had hoped that the tide of antisemitism has begun to recede with a dip in incidents in December.

After the 1000% increase in recorded incidents in 2023 compared to the previous year, a new normal baseline of antisemitism continued in 2024.

The SPCJ has tasked itself with recorded figures on antisemitism, which it exchanges and cross references with government sources. The trends identified in 2023 and that had been continuing in 2024 showed that 60% of the incidents were personal encounters such as violence and being verbally and physically harassed.

The rest were attacks against businesses and institutions. The SPCJ head estimated that 10% of antisemitic incidents each month were violent in nature, such as beatings.

Another continuing trend, which had begun three years prior, was the shift of the locus of antisemitic attacks from Jewish institutions to street attacks and incidents close to home. Paris 2024 Olympics - Football - Men's Group D - Israel vs Paraguay - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - July 27, 2024. Protesters hold up the flag of Palestine in the stands before the match. (credit: BENOIT TESSIER/REUTERS)

In 2023, SPCJ recorded that 31.9% of antisemitic incidents occurred on private property, and 20.4% happened on public streets.

Prove the existence of antisemitism

SPCJ’s head said that its figures showed those who doubted the extent of antisemitism to be wrong but also advised against catastrophizing.

Those who diminished the existence of antisemitism likely lived in the bubble of a Jewish neighborhood, said the SPCJ head. Two steps out of the bubble into certain neighborhoods would prove the existence of antisemitism.

While there is a problem of antisemitism, there is no need to enter into a mindset of crisis or panic, said the CEO. A realistic approach was needed, in which the dangers were acknowledged, and steps were taken with security in mind to ensure the French Jewish way of life.

“I won’t say that there is no future in France - our mission is to secure the future of French Jews,” said the SPCJ CEO, rejecting extreme forecasts for the future of the Republic’s Jewry.

The SPCJ head said that his organization, which employed dozens and maintained thousands of volunteers across France, would continue to secure French Jews even if political radicals came into power. SPCJ wouldn’t have the same connections but would manage.

The CEO was less concerned about the prospects of an anti-Jewish government than the atmosphere on the street, where antisemitism had been increasingly normalized.

At its hub of cameras and monitors in Paris, the security organization operated under a veil of secrecy, with antisemitic and anti-Israel groups constantly looking for information in order to attack the group and its members. Such anti-Israel organizations were constantly trawling for information online about any Jewish or Israeli events so that they could protest them.

SPCJ worked with the government to raise the level of security for Jewish communities and institutions, ensuring that they had the physical security of cameras, secure doors, and alarm systems that they needed for passive protection.

The Jewish security organization also provided education and training to make sure that communities knew how to operate during emergency situations. SPCJ had developed tailored plans for every type of institution, be it supermarkets, synagogues, or schools.

One of the most important programs for the SPCJ head was teaching children to be “strong, proud Jews.” This was key to fostering resilience in the Jewish community and the future of French Jews.