FBI arrests Virginian who planned attack on Israeli consulate in New York

Earlier this week, the FBI arrested Abdullah Azz al-Din Taha Muhammad Hassan, a Virginia resident, on suspicion of planning an attack against the Israeli consulate in New York, Israel's Consul General in New York Ofir Akunis posted on X on Thursday.

According to the indictment, Hassan was apprehended after providing detailed bomb-making and planting instructions to an undercover agent.

In response, Akunis expressed gratitude for the swift action and collaboration with American authorities to thwart the attack. He emphasized that such attempts by terrorist organizations are direct assaults against the entire State of Israel.

The State of Israel deeply appreciates the swift action and cooperation of the American security services in thwarting today's attempted attack on our consulate.This attempted attack by terror organizations is an attack on the sovereign soil of the State of Israel in its… — Ofir Akunis (@Ofir_Akunis) December 19, 2024

Akunis stated, "This serves as further proof that international terrorism knows no borders and must be fought on every front and at all times. Its threats are directed against the entire Western world and the values it represents, and it is essential to enhance the cooperation of all Western democracies in combating these threats."

ADL responds

A man in Virginia was arrested for allegedly planning a mass casualty attack at the Israeli Consulate General in NY. He reportedly identified the intended target and provided detailed instructions on how to manufacture and use an explosive device.The suspect is also alleged to… — ADL (@ADL) December 19, 2024

The Anti-Defamation League also commented on the arrest, saying, "We thank the FBI for apprehending this individual and thwarting a potentially deadly terrorist attack inspired by jihadism and violent hatred of the Jewish people."

Akunis has been serving as Israel's Consul General in New York since May 2024. Before this diplomatic role, he held positions as Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology from 2015 to 2020 and from 2022 to 2024. His career has been marked by significant contributions to expanding technology access across Israel, particularly in underserved communities.