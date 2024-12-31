Kenyan university cancels Israeli tree-planting MOU after backlash

A Kenyan university on December 18 revoked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the institution and the Israeli embassy in Kenya soon after its signing, citing public backlash.

Daystar University Vice Chancellor Prof. Laban Ayiro and Israeli ambassador Michael Lotem signed an MOU on December 16 to plant 5,000 indigenous trees at the university’s Athi River campus, the Israeli embassy shared on social media.

The initiative, advanced by Lotem’s wife and Kenyan first lady Rachel Ruto sought to create “a vibrant green space that will enhance the learning environment for students and enrich the lives of the local community.”

“The Zion Forest will stand as a monument of friendship between the nations of Israel and Kenya, and in defiance of the global threat of terrorism,” the Israeli embassy said on Instagram and X.

Local media claimed that the decision resulted in outrage among Kenyan pro-Palestinian activists and Daystar students.

Online petition against Israel

A petition started by someone claiming to be a student garnered only 169 signatories. The petition asserted that the Zion Forest would disrespect the university principals which were inspired by “Jesus of Nazareth, a Palestinian who suffered under oppressive Zionist ideologies.”

“This partnership indirectly endorses the ongoing conflict and human rights violations inflicted upon the Palestinian people by the Israeli state,” read the Change.org petition.

“Cancel the MOU between Daystar University and the Israeli Embassy and commit to upholding our institution’s values rooted in humanitarian, human rights, and international law.”

Daystar announced on December 18 that it had canceled the MOU, and apologized for the “pain we have inadvertently caused to members of the public.”

"We are not in any way supporting the ongoing humanitarian conflict in the Middle East," Ayiro said in the statement. "Daystar University esteems the sanctity of life and advocates for the peaceful co-existence of humanity."

The petition creators claimed the same day that their endeavor had succeeded to force Daystar’s hand through “collective action.”

“Though Israel still continues to perpetuate its genocide of the Palestinians, we have one less institution endorsing their war crimes,” read the petition update.

“Let us keep applying pressure on the necks of all who choose to look the other way as atrocities and apartheid persist in Gaza and the West Bank.”

The Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel praised the MOU cancellation last Monday on social media.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.