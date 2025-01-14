Palestinian protest scheduled during Maccabi Tel Aviv game in Madrid on Tuesday

A pro-Palestinian demonstration is planned for Tuesday in Madrid, coinciding with a EuroLeague basketball matchup between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Real Madrid. This has raised concerns regarding antisemitism and the potential for unrest.

A cultural event known as the "Gaza Biennale" is also set to occur in London on the same day. The Diaspora Affairs Ministry has issued a warning stating that these events are part of an ongoing initiative to enhance anti-Israel sentiment disguised as activism.

The protest in Madrid, organized by BDS Madrid, Bloque Bollero, and other groups, will commence at 8:00 p.m. at Plaza Salvador Dalí, situated close to the WiZink Center where the game is taking place. The ministry indicates that the demonstration seeks to contest what organizers label as “Israel’s strategy of sportswashing.” The ministry's report further explains, "The direct association with the Maccabi Tel Aviv game aims to increase visibility and convey a strong political message against normalization."

Online promotional activities have gained traction, with posts amassing over 1,000 likes and utilizing hashtags like #BoycottIsrael and #BoycottMaccabi. Organizers characterize the protest as "a call to reveal how Zionism employs international sports to divert attention from human rights abuses." The ministry cautioned about possible risks associated with this event, noting its central location in a busy area with accessible metro stations is likely to attract many participants.

The report underscored broader worries by pointing out that the protest corresponds with "a rise in antisemitic rhetoric within Spain, leading to an already volatile atmosphere." It also stressed that "Given the highly charged political context of this event, there exists a real threat of violence or confrontations with security personnel during or following the demonstration."

London: Gaza Biennale

In London, the "Gaza Biennale" will take place outside the Institute of Contemporary Arts (ICA) on The Mall at 6:00 p.m. local time. Organizers such as the Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM) and Artists Culture Workers London describe this initiative as “a significant artistic endeavor initiated in April 2024 aimed at showcasing resistance and cultural expression.” The Biennale will present artwork from more than 40 Palestinian artists hailing from Gaza and beyond, highlighting their views on "oppression and utilizing art as a political instrument."

The Diaspora Affairs Ministry’s report said that the chosen venue carries substantial symbolism.

“Selecting the ICA—located near prominent cultural and governmental sites—illustrates a deliberate attempt to enhance visibility and sway public opinion,” the report states. Social media promotions for this event have received upwards of 4,000 likes; organizers emphasize art's unique capacity to cultivate solidarity and resistance.

The aim of this event is described as merging cultural expression with direct political action, according to an official press release. Organizers have asserted their objective is "to amplify voices silenced by occupation and oppression through art's universal language." The Diaspora Affairs Ministry noted that “the fusion of art and activism positions the biennale as an essential medium for disseminating anti-Israel narratives broadly.”

Ministry’s monitoring efforts

The Diaspora Affairs Ministry has been actively monitoring both events through advanced technology designed for tracking online engagement and assessing potential risks. "Our intelligence reveals a coordinated effort to exploit cultural and sporting platforms as arenas for political messaging," stated ministry officials. Additionally, it was pointed out that such demonstrations commonly act as catalysts for antisemitic rhetoric, posing direct threats to Jewish communities and overall public safety.

In light of both events occurring in Madrid and London, the ministry stressed vigilance is crucial. “These protests are not isolated but rather part of a larger agenda aimed at delegitimizing Israel globally. It’s vital to distinguish between legitimate activism versus actions that incite hatred or violence,” emphasized ministry representatives.

Wider implications

These protests illustrate an increasing trend toward utilizing high-profile cultural engagements and sporting events to advance political causes. The ministry remarked that “events like these are strategically designed to draw international scrutiny while normalizing animosity towards Israel along with its supporters.”

Robust security measures are anticipated in both Madrid and London due to heightened alerts concerning possible disruptions.

“While freedom of expression remains fundamental within democracy, it should not endanger public safety or contribute towards normalizing antisemitic sentiment,” the ministry stated. Local authorities have been urged to implement proactive strategies to ensure these protests do not escalate into violence or broader acts of hatred.