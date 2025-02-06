UCLA activists target Jewish UC regent’s home in brazen anti-Israel protest

A Jewish University of California Regent's home was vandalized and surrounded by anti-Israel UC Los Angeles (UCLA) activist students on Wednesday, according to demonstration organizers.

Early in the morning, flyers were taped, and red hands were painted onto the garage of UC regent and United Talent Agency ice chairman Jonathan Sures's home, according to footage published on Instagram by Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) UCLA.

"Disclose, divest, we will not stop, we will not rest," read a banner placed on a hedge in front of the home, according to a photograph shared on social media by Rank & File academic workers at UCLA.

Another banner with dead police officers cartoon pigs, shared on social media by People's City Council Los Angeles, said that Sures would "pay" until he saw his "final day."

The activist chants accused Sures, a supporter of Israel, of being responsible for a supposed genocide in Gaza. Jonathan Sures pictured in 2022. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

"All to protect one rich genocide enabler," SJP UCLA mocked when law enforcement formed a perimeter around the house.

Activists bragged on social media about disturbing Sures's neighbors and forcing him to hunker down in his residence.

"How does it feel knowing you're a coward who can't talk to your own students and community members," SJP UCLA demanded in a Wednesday Instagram story. "How does it feel knowing you are funding the genocide of Palestinians and occupation of their homeland."

SJP UCLA, UCLA RF, Graduate Students for Justice in Palestine UCLA, and UC Divest Coalition at UCLA cross-posted a profile on Sures on Instagram the same day of the protest.

"Jonathan Sures is the embodiment of how the Regents profit off genocide & police dissent on our campuses," said the anti-Israel activists. "He is a virulently Zionist capitalist who has attempted to suppress free speech and protect his financial interests."

University non-compliance

The groups attacked Sures for the university system's non-compliance with activist demands to disclose university investments and divest from anything connected to Israel. The groups also said Sures was on the board of the LAPD Foundation, and connected to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt condemned the protest for harassment and intimidation.

"Protestors calling for the elimination of the state of Israel in front of the home of UC Regent Jay Sures is unacceptable," Greenblatt said on X Wednesday. "Law enforcement should fully investigate, and prosecutors should be charging those responsible. Our leaders need to put their foot down against such boldfaced bigotry – before the madness escalates further.'

People's City Council Los Angeles praised the "wake up call" for the "pro-cop Zionist regent," proclaiming on X Wednesday "Long live the student intifada."