Kanye West doubles down on antisemitic remarks, calls himself a Nazi

Kanye West has once again posted a series of antisemitic and unhinged statements on X (formerly Twitter), sparking renewed outrage. In his latest social media tirade, West called himself a Nazi and praised Adolf Hitler.

“I LOVE HITLER. I’M A NAZI,” West wrote in one post. The rapper also made controversial comments about the #MeToo movement, Black people, White people, slavery, rape victims, “fat people,” “ugly people,” “poor people,” his children’s school, people who “wear a lot of jewelry,” rappers, the late Virgil Abloh, former US vice president Kamala Harris, and Make-A-Wish children.

However, West also expressed support for male abuse victims, praised the LGBTQ+ community, and spoke favorably of Saudi Arabian Crown Prince and Prime Minister Muhammad bin Salman Al Saud. In one of his tweets, he stated, “Every race has their own pain and their own story.”

YOOOOO KNOW ONE HAS QUIT SO FAR AND I HAVE A LOT OF GAY PEOPLE THAT WORK FOR ME AND A LOT OF JEWS AND A COUPLE GAY JEWS THAT HAVENT REACHED THEIR FULL GAY JEW POTENTIAL IF THEYRE STILL WORKING FOR A ME EVERY TWEET I PUT UP I THINK WELP SOMEBODYS GONNA LEAVE — ye (@kanyewest) February 9, 2025

Calls to remove West from social media

In response, Friends star David Schwimmer condemned West’s remarks and urged Elon Musk to remove him from X.

“We can’t stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate-filled, ignorant bile… but we CAN stop giving him a megaphone, Mr. Musk,” Schwimmer said on Instagram. He added, “Kanye West has 32.7 million followers on your platform, X. That’s twice as many people as the number of Jews in existence. His sick hate speech results in real-life violence against Jews.”