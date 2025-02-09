Kanye West doubles down on antisemitic remarks, calls himself a Nazi

West’s antisemitic posts have previously led to bans from social media platforms.

By ARIELA OHRENSTEIN
Kanye West and Bianca Censori pose at the red carpet during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 2, 2025. (photo credit: REUTERS)
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Kanye West has once again posted a series of antisemitic and unhinged statements on X (formerly Twitter), sparking renewed outrage. In his latest social media tirade, West called himself a Nazi and praised Adolf Hitler.

“I LOVE HITLER. I’M A NAZI,” West wrote in one post.

The rapper also made controversial comments about the #MeToo movement, Black people, White people, slavery, rape victims, “fat people,” “ugly people,” “poor people,” his children’s school, people who “wear a lot of jewelry,” rappers, the late Virgil Abloh, former US vice president Kamala Harris, and Make-A-Wish children.
However, West also expressed support for male abuse victims, praised the LGBTQ+ community, and spoke favorably of Saudi Arabian Crown Prince and Prime Minister Muhammad bin Salman Al Saud. In one of his tweets, he stated, “Every race has their own pain and their own story.”

Calls to remove West from social media

In response, Friends star David Schwimmer condemned West’s remarks and urged Elon Musk to remove him from X.

“We can’t stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate-filled, ignorant bile… but we CAN stop giving him a megaphone, Mr. Musk,” Schwimmer said on Instagram. He added, “Kanye West has 32.7 million followers on your platform, X. That’s twice as many people as the number of Jews in existence. His sick hate speech results in real-life violence against Jews.”

Schwimmer also criticized the lack of widespread condemnation, stating that he does not know “what’s worse”—the fact that West calls himself a Nazi or that “there is not sufficient OUTRAGE to remove and ban him from all social media at this point.”



