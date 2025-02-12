Australian Jews question safety at hospitals after nurses threaten to kill Jews, Israelis

Australian Jews are concerned about their safety at the country's medical facilities after the publication of a viral social media video of Australian nurses threatening to murder Israeli and Jewish patients, and suggesting that they may already have.

Australian Jewish Association (AJA) CEO Robert Gregory told The Jerusalem Post that they were aware of Jewish patients who have decided to hide their identity while visiting the hospital.

"Patients in hospitals are vulnerable and it is understandable that Jewish patients would have concerns. We are hopeful that Jewish and Israeli patients will be treated like everyone else at Australian medical facilities but nowhere in Australia is immune to the recent surge of antisemitism," said Gregory.

AJA had concerns about how widespread such views might be. While in this situation the staff members were exposed, Gregory said that in other cases staff may have acted on such views.

Who else commented on the antisemitism?

Antisemitic vandalism discovered in Australia (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

Zionist Federation of Australia president Jeremy Leibler said that the incident exposed a harsh reality about how much antisemitism had been normalized in Australian society.

"For more than a year, we have watched as violent rhetoric on our streets has turned into violent attacks, labeled domestic terrorism by law enforcement. That two nurses could openly discuss harming Israeli patients is a chilling reminder of how far this has gone," said Leibler. "While we welcome the swift response from authorities and political leaders who have rightly called this antisemitism for what it is, we must also confront the deeper issue — this did not happen in a vacuum. This is the cost of tolerating hate and demonization of Israel in this country".

The New South Wales Jewish Board of Deputies said on Facebook that it was sickening that the nurses felt comfortable making the comments while wearing state-branded scrubs.

"The rhetoric captured in this video is deplorable and has no place in our healthcare system," said the Board.

Macarthur MP Mike Freelander, himself a doctor, said that the incident had "shaken me to my very core as a Jewish Australian."

"The fact that they come from the area health service that I work in, and live in our society, is disgusting," Freelander said in an address to parliament.