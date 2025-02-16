Lessons from history: Florence hosts global seminar on antisemitism and resilience

Amid a global surge in antisemitic incidents, Tel Aviv University (TAU) convened an international seminar titled “Facing Antisemitism, Building Resilience” on February 3-4, 2025, in Florence. The event brought together over 50 scholars, students, and community members to foster dialogue on combating antisemitism and strengthening resilience.

Florence, a city with a 900-year-old Jewish heritage, was chosen as the venue to highlight both historical challenges and the endurance of Jewish communities. The seminar occurred at the Medici Archive Project, home to a reconstruction of Florence’s Jewish ghetto, established in 1571. “Florence’s Jewish history is one of resilience, adaptation, and integration,” said Prof. Milette Shamir, TAU’s Vice President for International Affairs. “We must use that story to build understanding and coexistence.” “Facing Antisemitism, Building Resilience” Seminar. (Credit: Courtesy of Tel Aviv University)

The first day of the seminar examined historical and contemporary antisemitism. Prof. Shamir and Marco Carrai, Honorary Consul of Israel in Florence, delivered opening remarks. TAU historian Prof. Tamar Herzig shared her Holocaust family history and addressed increasing fears among Jewish academics in Italy. Prof. Uriya Shavit analyzed how antisemitic rhetoric is advancing on both the far right and far left. At the same time, Prof. Silvia Guetta of the University of Florence presented strategies to combat antisemitism in Italian schools.

The second day focused on resilience in times of crisis. Disaster management expert Prof. Bruria Adini emphasized the role of hope and trust in governance, while Dr. Moshe Farchi shared psychological tools used by Israeli children to cope with trauma.

As the seminar concluded, Italian physicist Aldo Winkler underscored the need for dialogue. “Understanding history helps build empathy,” he said. Prof. Shamir reaffirmed TAU’s commitment to global collaboration, emphasizing that only through shared knowledge and cooperation can antisemitism and other global challenges be addressed.

This article was written in collaboration with Tel Aviv University.