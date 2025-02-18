Man targets Jewish-owned business in London's Golders Green, arrested by police

A man shouting in Arabic and lashing out at passers-by outside a Golders Green Jewish-owned business was arrested on Sunday, according to the Barnet Metropolitan Police Service.

The suspect was reportedly acting erratically in the street, attempting to punch residents.

Officers responded and, with the support of residents and local partners, were able to find and arrest the man on suspicion of a racially aggravated offense.

There were no reports of injuries, according to the police, and no other people were being sought in relation to the incident.

Campaign Against Antisemitism commended the Met for their quick response but expressed concern about the incident amidst rising levels of antisemitic incidents.

We are extremely concerned by the reported incident that took place in Golders Green on Sunday, where a man aggressively targeted Jewish-owned businesses and attempted to attack passersby, according to the police.Campaign Against Antisemitism’s analysis of Home Office… https://t.co/8joMWAfAu9 — Campaign Against Antisemitism (@antisemitism) February 17, 2025

Notably high levels of antisemitism in UK

The Community Security Trust said in a report last Wednesday that there were 3,528 recorded instances of anti-Jewish incidents recorded across the United Kingdom in 2024. The year was the second highest year for antisemitic incidents since CST began to record. The highest year for antisemitic incidents, 2023, saw 4,296 reports in Britain.