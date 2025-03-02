Sderot launches first-of-its-kind initiative to combat antisemitism in gaming

The city of Sderot has become the first local authority in Israel to take direct action against antisemitism in the online gaming world.

Partnering with the National Digital Center and the Diaspora Affairs Ministry, the Sderot Municipality has launched an initiative aimed at addressing hate speech and antisemitism in digital gaming spaces, according to a press release from the city.

As part of the initiative, Sderot hosted a pioneering conference that brought together experts from the fields of public diplomacy, game development, and gaming communities to discuss strategies for combating online hate speech. The event sought to provide practical tools to raise awareness and tackle the problem head-on.

Sderot Mayor Alon Davidi, who spearheaded the initiative alongside the municipality’s National Digital Center and the Diaspora Affairs Ministry, highlighted the strategic importance of the effort.

“Sderot is a city that leads in digital innovation and places great emphasis on education and protecting its youth,” Davidi said in a press release on his behalf. “We cannot ignore the fact that the gaming world has become a significant social arena, where important discussions take place—but also where hate and antisemitism thrive. If we want to safeguard our children and ensure a respectful environment, we must act in this space.” Image of a shooting game player who designed his character as a Palestinian terrorist, including creating ''Palestine Will Be Free'' graffiti. (credit: Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry)

Davidi emphasized that local authorities play a crucial role in educating young people, not only in formal education but also in informal settings and digital platforms where teenagers spend much of their time.

“Our responsibility is to ensure that every space where they engage is safe and respectful, and this initiative is a first step in that direction,” he added.

Gaming industry and influencers join the fight

The conference in Sderot marked an unprecedented collaboration between public diplomacy professionals, game developers, content creators, social media influencers, and activists.

Panel discussions at the event explored partnerships with gaming companies to develop tools for identifying and removing antisemitic content in real time.

Other discussions focused on educational campaigns using gaming platforms to promote messages of tolerance and mutual respect, improving reporting mechanisms for harmful content, and fostering positive gaming communities that encourage open and respectful dialogue. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

According to an official statement, organizers of the initiative stressed that this was just the beginning of a broader effort to adapt the fight against antisemitism to the digital era.

Until now, awareness campaigns have primarily focused on traditional social media platforms, but there is now growing recognition of the need to expand these efforts into the gaming world—a domain that deeply influences global online culture.

Antisemitism in gaming: A growing concern

The online gaming industry has witnessed exponential growth over the past decade, becoming a central hub for cultural and social interactions. Millions of players worldwide connect daily through multiplayer games, esports events, and live-streaming platforms.

However, alongside the positive aspects of gaming communities, incidents of hate speech, racism, and antisemitism have been increasingly reported.

The anonymity and competitive nature of gaming environments often embolden players to engage in offensive behavior, including antisemitic slurs and the display of Nazi symbols.

Studies and reports indicate that antisemitism is prevalent in popular online games, including first-person shooters like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Call of Duty, multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) games such as League of Legends and Dota 2, as well as sandbox and battle royale games like Minecraft and Roblox.

Due to the global scale of gaming, it is difficult to quantify the full extent of antisemitic content. However, estimates suggest that millions of players are exposed to such content regularly.

Organizations like the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and game developers themselves have attempted to address the issue by deploying automated hate-detection tools and user-reporting systems. Yet, real-time moderation remains a challenge, and harmful content continues to circulate.

Gatit Botera, head of the National Digital Center, emphasized the significance of addressing antisemitism in gaming.

“The gaming world is a key arena for shaping perceptions and opinions,” Botera said in the press release. “To combat antisemitism and hatred, we must act where these conversations happen—including within video games. Games are not just entertainment—they are a cultural and intergenerational meeting space. If we can integrate effective tools for countering antisemitism and hate within this space, we can drive real change.”

According to Botera, the Sderot conference is the first step in an innovative initiative that combines technology, creativity, and a genuine commitment to creating a safer and more inclusive digital future for all.