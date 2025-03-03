Rare document sheds light on the Damascus Blood Libel, 185 years later

A newly uncovered document at the Alliance Museum, a virtual museum dedicated to preserving the heritage of Jewish communities linked to the Alliance Israélite Universelle, offers fresh insight into one of the most infamous antisemitic incidents of the 19th century: the Damascus Blood Libel of 1840.

The document, titled "Persecutions Against the Jews of Damascus," was published in Paris in the same year and sold for 1 franc and 75 centimes. Its rediscovery provides a rare contemporary account of the dramatic events that reverberated throughout the Jewish world.

Before “fake news” gained traction in the modern day, the Damascus Blood Libel became a clear example of the damage that could be done. On February 5, 1840, a Capuchin monk, Father Thomas, and his Muslim servant disappeared mysteriously. Their disappearance fueled the fire for a false and malicious rumor quickly spread, alleging that the city’s Jews had kidnapped and murdered them to use their blood for baking Passover matzah.

The French consul in Damascus at the time was known for his antisemitic views and took the opportunity to take the allegations and formally accuse the Jewish community of ritual murder. This led to severe repercussions — Jewish leaders were arrested, subjected to brutal torture, and many were coerced into giving false confessions. The wave of persecution shocked the global Jewish community, triggering an unprecedented international effort to intervene on behalf of Damascus Jewry.

Jewish leaders called for action in response to Damascus Blood Libel

The case garnered the attention of prominent Jewish figures including Sir Moses Montefiore and Adolphe Crémieux—the latter would later become the first president of Alliance Israélite Universelle. Montefiore and Crémieux embarked on a mission to Egypt, meeting with ruler Muhammad Ali to advocate for the release of the imprisoned Jews and to clear the community’s name.

Their efforts did not fall flat, with detainees eventually being freed and Ali ordering the execution of the governor of Damascus. Still, the damage was done, forever impacting and scarring the Jewish community of Damascus.

The Damascus Community exhibition at the Alliance Museum provides a deeply immersive look at Jewish life in the city before and after the blood libel. Through testimonies, rare documents, and historical photographs, visitors can explore how the community endured fear and hostility in the aftermath of the accusations. Many Jewish residents, unable to feel safe in their own city, fled to Aleppo, Beirut, and Jerusalem to escape further persecution.

Historians have long studied the Damascus Blood Libel as a pivotal event in modern Jewish history. It played a significant role in the rise of Jewish journalism in Europe and served as a catalyst for the establishment of the Alliance Israélite Universelle, marking the first time Jews across different regions mobilized to defend an oppressed community. The incident set a precedent for international advocacy on behalf of Jewish communities facing persecution.

Curator of the Alliance Museum and Deputy CEO of Alliance Israélite Universelle, Hani Merman, noted the important lessons that came from this historical event in the context of the current age of widespread misinformation.

"Today, in an era where fake news can become a dangerous tool in the hands of extremists, the Damascus Blood Libel serves as a more relevant warning than ever. It reminds us how dangerous the spread of false information can be and how a baseless rumor can lead to the devastating persecution of an entire community," he said.

Ancient Jewish Syria

The Jewish community of Syria has ancient roots, tracing back to the Babylonian exile in 586 BCE. Over time, Jews adapted the Arabic dialects of their neighbors, but Judeo-Syrian Arabic stood apart due to its incorporation of Hebrew and Aramaic.

“This language was a reflection of the dual identity of Syrian Jews—deeply rooted in their Jewish heritage while fully immersed in Arabic-speaking society,” explains Dr. Benjamin Hary in his 2018 work, Judeo-Arabic in the Arabic-Speaking World.

One of the community’s most notable linguistic traditions was the sharḥ, a translation of Hebrew scripture into Judeo-Syrian Arabic, used to teach Torah. Haim Blanc’s seminal 1964 study, Studies in Judeo-Arabic Dialects, highlights this practice as a cornerstone of religious education in Aleppo and Damascus.

The 20th century saw the Syrian Jewish population dwindle due to waves of emigration. Political instability, persecution, and the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948 led many Jews to flee to Israel, the United States, and other countries.

Now, by making historical records, including the Damascus Blood Libel, available, the Alliance Museum gives widespread opportunities for the public, and proof is available to educate the masses on the impact of false narratives and the incitement of hatred.

As history has shown, a single fabricated claim can have disastrous consequences. The rediscovery of "Persecutions Against the Jews of Damascus" is not just a historical revelation—it is a crucial reminder of the power of truth in the fight against antisemitism and injustice.