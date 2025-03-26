Influencer alleges Gymshark ended deal over pro-Israel social media posts

American influencer Alix Earle filed a lawsuit at the High Court against British-based fitness brand Gymshark, alleging it had ended its sponsorship contract with her over her pro-Israel social media posts, according to the Telegraph earlier this week.

The lawsuit reportedly claimed the apparel retailer owed Earle $1 million for the early termination of the deal, which included her publishing posts on TikTok and Instagram.

The lawsuit accused Gymshark of ending the deal with Earle in 2023 following criticism she received regarding her "perceived stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict."

In late 2023, following the October 7 massacre, Earle shared a post that read, "Now and always, we stand with Israel."

Negative comments

According to the Telegraph, executives at the apparel company spoke out against negative comments made to Earle's post.

The report noted Earle's posts drew comments such as “Why do you have a Zionist in your ad, answer quickly" and “Not the Zionist when you have Palestinian women as part of your brand.”

According to a subsequent Jewish Chronicle report, Earle had settled the case for $1 million.