Non-Jewish man attacked in antisemitic assault by Gazan, Lebanese men in Berlin, prosecutors claim

Two men, one from Gaza and the other from Lebanon, were charged for a February antisemitic attack against a non-Jewish man in Berlin, the Berlin State Prosecutor's Office announced on Friday. The man was reportedly attacked based on the perception of his religious identity, and the attackers are said to have chanted "he should die because he is a Jew" as they carried out the assault.

The two men were charged with "dangerous bodily harm," the prosecutor confirmed, citing what they described as a “withdrawal from the intent to kill,” which under German law exempts the accused from a more severe charge.

The two accused reportedly approached the victim along with several yet-unidentified individuals and struck the 37-year-old man repeatedly in the head and upper body. Despite the chants, the victim was not Jewish, as clarified by the prosecutor's office.

The incident occurred in mid-February in Berlin's Neukölln district and has drawn attention due to its suspected antisemitic nature.

Antisemitism in Berlin

While the attackers issued death threats, they did not act upon them further. As a result, prosecutors are not pursuing attempted murder charges.

The suspects were identified based on eyewitness accounts. However, the search for the other individuals involved in the attack remains ongoing, and no additional arrests have been made so far.