Trump taps State Dept. antisemitism envoy, two men received life sentences for terrorism

SORT BY Latest Oldest

Indictments have been filed against four Palestinians who attacked Israeli civilians near Deir Dibwan in February, Israel Police and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) said in a joint statement on Thursday.

Yehuda Kaploun has been nominated the new State Department's Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism , US President Donald Trump said in a Thursday announcement.

(JTA) — Donald Trump loves making dramatic pronouncements in his Oval Office meetings — and his revelation that the United States was entering talks with Iran was no exception. Sitting alongside Benjamin Netanyahu during the Israeli prime minister’s second White House visit, he told the world that, within days, the United States would open direct talks with Iran — Israel’s archnemesis.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accompanied by U.S. President Donald Trump, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and U.S. National Security Adviser Michael Waltz, speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on April 7, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accompanied by U.S. President Donald Trump, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and U.S. National Security Adviser Michael Waltz, speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on April 7, 2025 in Washington, DC. (photo credit: KEVIN DIETSCH/GETTY IMAGES)

Two men from Hebron were given sentenced to life in prison and an additional 60 years for carrying out a combined terror attack in Ra'anana in January 2024 , the Central District Court in Lod said in a statement on Tuesday.

Almost half of Israelis do not think you can remove Hamas and release hostages - poll

Israel Democracy Institute found that 68% of respondents would prioritize returning the hostages, compared to 25% who would prioritize toppling Hamas.

JERUSALEM POST STAFF By

A Palestinian Hamas terrorist speaks with a Stephanie Eller before the release of hostages held in Gaza since the deadly October 7, 2023 attack, as part of a ceasefire and a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, February 15, 2025. (photo credit: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled)

Almost half of Israelis, specifically 49%, do not believe that you can arrange the release of the remaining Gaza hostages while also toppling Hamas and removing them from their control over the Gaza Strip, an Israel Democracy Institute (IDI)'s Viterbi Family Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research poll published on Thursday found. Go to the full article >>

Show More

Show Less