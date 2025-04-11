Trump taps State Dept. antisemitism envoy, two men received life sentences for terrorism
A poll found almost half of Israelis believe you have to choose between defeating Hamas and bringing hostages home • Four Palestinians indicted for ax attack, attempting ramming
Four Palestinians indicted for ax attack, attempting ramming
The Palestinians face charges after attacking Israelis with an ax and attempting to run them over in February incident.
Indictments have been filed against four Palestinians who attacked Israeli civilians near Deir Dibwan in February, Israel Police and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) said in a joint statement on Thursday.Go to the full article >>
Trump taps Yehuda Kaploun as State Dept. antisemitism envoy
Kaploun, born in Israel to a haredi family, aided then-President-elect Trump as his Jewish outreach chief on Trump's vision for US-Israel relations after the 2024 election victory.
Yehuda Kaploun has been nominated the new State Department's Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, US President Donald Trump said in a Thursday announcement.Go to the full article >>
Trump is about to talk to Iran, Israel’s sworn enemy; here’s what you need to know
Israel has fought a shadow war against Iran — assassinating nuclear scientists, infecting Iranian systems with an advanced virus and other forms of subterfuge.
(JTA) — Donald Trump loves making dramatic pronouncements in his Oval Office meetings — and his revelation that the United States was entering talks with Iran was no exception. Sitting alongside Benjamin Netanyahu during the Israeli prime minister’s second White House visit, he told the world that, within days, the United States would open direct talks with Iran — Israel’s archnemesis.Go to the full article >>
Two Hebron men receive life in prison for 2024 Ra’anana terror attack
The attackers acted "out of deep hatred" and planned additional foiled attacks, including one targeting an IDF spokesperson.
Two men from Hebron were given sentenced to life in prison and an additional 60 years for carrying out a combined terror attack in Ra'anana in January 2024, the Central District Court in Lod said in a statement on Tuesday.Go to the full article >>
Almost half of Israelis do not think you can remove Hamas and release hostages - poll
Israel Democracy Institute found that 68% of respondents would prioritize returning the hostages, compared to 25% who would prioritize toppling Hamas.
Almost half of Israelis, specifically 49%, do not believe that you can arrange the release of the remaining Gaza hostages while also toppling Hamas and removing them from their control over the Gaza Strip, an Israel Democracy Institute (IDI)'s Viterbi Family Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research poll published on Thursday found.Go to the full article >>
Israel at war: What you need to know
Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
59 hostages remain in Gaza.
49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.