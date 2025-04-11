Live Updates
Trump taps State Dept. antisemitism envoy, two men received life sentences for terrorism

A poll found almost half of Israelis believe you have to choose between defeating Hamas and bringing hostages home • Four Palestinians indicted for ax attack, attempting ramming

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Yehuda Kaploun and Donald Trump listen to Miriam Adelson speak at a Trump campaign event. (photo credit: Courtesy of Yehuda Kaploun)
Four Palestinians indicted for ax attack, attempting ramming

The Palestinians face charges after attacking Israelis with an ax and attempting to run them over in February incident.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Palestinian security personnel and mourners seen in the West Bank city of Nablus, December 27, 2024 (photo credit: Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90)
Indictments have been filed against four Palestinians who attacked Israeli civilians near Deir Dibwan in February, Israel Police and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) said in a joint statement on Thursday.

Trump taps Yehuda Kaploun as State Dept. antisemitism envoy

Kaploun, born in Israel to a haredi family, aided then-President-elect Trump as his Jewish outreach chief on Trump's vision for US-Israel relations after the 2024 election victory.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Yehuda Kaploun and Donald Trump. (photo credit: Courtesy of Yehuda Kaploun)
Yehuda Kaploun has been nominated the new State Department's Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, US President Donald Trump said in a Thursday announcement.

Trump is about to talk to Iran, Israel’s sworn enemy; here’s what you need to know

Israel has fought a shadow war against Iran — assassinating nuclear scientists, infecting Iranian systems with an advanced virus and other forms of subterfuge. 

By BEN SALES/JTA
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accompanied by U.S. President Donald Trump, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and U.S. National Security Adviser Michael Waltz, speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on April 7, 2025 in Washington, DC. (photo credit: KEVIN DIETSCH/GETTY IMAGES)
(JTA) — Donald Trump loves making dramatic pronouncements in his Oval Office meetings — and his revelation that the United States was entering talks with Iran was no exception. Sitting alongside Benjamin Netanyahu during the Israeli prime minister’s second White House visit, he told the world that, within days, the United States would open direct talks with Iran — Israel’s archnemesis.

Two Hebron men receive life in prison for 2024 Ra’anana terror attack

The attackers acted "out of deep hatred" and planned additional foiled attacks, including one targeting an IDF spokesperson.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Ahmed and Mahmoud Zaydat. (photo credit: screenshot)
Two men from Hebron were given sentenced to life in prison and an additional 60 years for carrying out a combined terror attack in Ra'anana in January 2024, the Central District Court in Lod said in a statement on Tuesday.

Almost half of Israelis do not think you can remove Hamas and release hostages - poll

Israel Democracy Institute found that 68% of respondents would prioritize returning the hostages, compared to 25% who would prioritize toppling Hamas.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
A Palestinian Hamas terrorist speaks with a Stephanie Eller before the release of hostages held in Gaza since the deadly October 7, 2023 attack, as part of a ceasefire and a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, February 15, 2025. (photo credit: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled)
Almost half of Israelis, specifically 49%, do not believe that you can arrange the release of the remaining Gaza hostages while also toppling Hamas and removing them from their control over the Gaza Strip, an Israel Democracy Institute (IDI)'s Viterbi Family Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research poll published on Thursday found.

Israel at war: What you need to know


    • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.

    • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.

    • 59 hostages remain in Gaza.

    • 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.

    • The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.

    • The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.

    • Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.