Campus crackdown: Protest encampments prevented amid Trump admin action - watch

Amid the Trump administration's crackdown on campuses, three planned protest encampments were shut down at Columbia, City College of New York, and Yale. US President Donald Trump has also signed an executive order that seeks to promote transparency on foreign funding on campuses.

Antisemitism and diaspora affairs correspondent Michael Starr joins Eve Young in The Jerusalem Post Studio for an update on all things campus protests, encampments, and antisemitism.

He will also explain criticism of the Trump administration's crackdown, which includes prominent Jewish figures such as Deborah Lipstadt and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer saying that the administration has gone too far or is using antisemitism as an excuse to advance unrelated policies.