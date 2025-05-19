Florida man charged with hate crime after harassing Jewish students in North Miami Beach

A man was charged with a hate crime after allegedly harassing students at a North Miami Beach Jewish school, local media reported on Friday.

24-year-old Jose Alfredo Garrido was caught on surveillance footage picking up something from the ground and tossing it toward the school's field where some students were playing around 11:30 a.m., according to the police.

He then left and returned minutes later wearing black gloves and carrying what appeared to be a whip.

The arrest report said that the footage "captured the defendant wearing black latex gloves carrying what appears to be a whip in his hands."

The police said that Garrido allegedly approached two victims and made a statement that the two couldn't understand before trying to grab the kippah off of one of the victims. Miami Dade Police car, illustrative (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The arrest report states that Gariddo turned to the victims with an "aggressive stance" and continued to harass the victims "with a whip in his hands."

Both victims walked away and reported the incident to a school security guard.

Garrido's arrest

The security guard was able to get a close-up photo of Garrido after he allegedly returned to the school with a whip and wooden stick. Garrido was later arrested at his home.

Police said they found a small blue bag with what seemed to be cocaine in his pocket when they did an initial search at the time of the arrest.

Garrido is charged with harassment and intimidation based on religious or ethnic heritage as well as possession of cocaine.

According to CBS News, his bond is set at $10,500.