Thousands take to Toronto in Giant Walk for Israel, surpassing even NYC parade

Over 56,000 people marched through Toronto during Sunday's Giant Walk for Israel, according to Toronto Police.

The annual rally took place on the same day as Israel’s National Security Council warned of an “increased threat from terrorist elements against Israelis and Jews” in Canada, raising the threat level from 1 to 2.

Nevertheless, the UJA Federation of Greater Toronto-organized protest went ahead as normal. At 56,000, the turnout was even greater than the estimated number at Israel Day on Fifth in NYC, making the Toronto rally the largest outside Israel in 2025.

The march began at Temple Sinai Synagogue, continued along Bathurst Street, and ended at the UJA Federation’s Sherman Campus, where the vibrant Renee and Irwin Nadal Solidarity Festival took place. As well as various performances, there were spaces commemorating victims of the October 7th attacks, calls for the release of the hostages, and booths showcasing Israeli culture and the Jewish community.

“This was a significant day for our community,” said Ken Tanenbaum, Chair of UJA Federation of Greater Toronto. “The strong turnout reflects our shared commitment to Israel and the strength of our diverse community here in Toronto." Thousands take to Toronto in Giant Walk for Israel, May, 2025. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

"What we witnessed today was more than a mass gathering, it was a declaration," said Adam Minsky, President and CEO of the UJA Federation. "Thousands of Jewish Torontonians and allies came together to stand for democracy, peace, and the right of Jews to live safely—in Israel and here in Canada.”

Sarah Mali, Director of UIA Canada in Israel, noted the increased antisemitism faced by Canadian Jews since October 7 across all walks of life. She said the community has "responded with exceptional resolve, contributing more per capita to support Israel than any other Jewish community worldwide."

The proceeds from the event will be distributed to humanitarian aid drives and the rehabilitation of communities affected by the terror attacks in southern Israel, UJA said. Donations will be directed to UJA Federation of Greater Toronto’s local partners in Israel, who are providing mental health support and aid for terror victims.

In a video posted to X, Solicitor General of Ontario and MPP Michael Kerzner said that it was a "walk to stand up for values that are our Ontarian values. The walk to remember the hostages that were brutally taken on October 7." Israel's 2025 Eurovision entry - New Day Will Rise - could be heard playing in the background.

Canadian politician Kevin Vuong said he was proud to have been among 56,000 peacefully marching in Toronto "for our democratic ally, for peace, and in support of our Jewish brothers & sisters."

Multiple government officials, members of parliament, and council members were also in attendance, including Roman Baber, Vince Gasparro, Melissa Lantsman, James Pasternak, and Brad Bradford.

Arrests and counter-protests

Multiple pro-Palestine groups such as Durham Region 4 Palestine staged counter protests. In one image, protesters can be seen using their figures to make the shape of an inverted triangle over the visual of those carrying Israeli flags. The inverted triangle is used to symbolize Hamas.

During the event, Toronto Police arrested 57-year-old Tarek Ibrahem for yelling antisemitic slurs at attendees. On November 2-24, Ibrahem - a Syrian refugee- was identified by Canadian OSINT account Levianthan as the man in a photo dressed as Yahya Sinwar holding a sign glorifying Hamas in Bathurst & Sheppard in Toronto.

The Giant Walk for Israel came on the same day that Toronto Police announced it had arrested 26-year-old Basel Al-Sukhon for hate-motivated death threats against the Israeli community on social media.

The Police added that Al-Sukhon had posted several threats against Israelis between Wednesday, May 21, 2025, and Saturday, May 24, 2025.

The Jerusalem Post found screenshots of an Instagram post by Al-Sukhon in which he said "Zionists all belong in a shallow unmarked mass grave."

Then, referring to the murder of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgram, he said "2 Israeli ambassadors who support mass starvation of children and genocide is a start but it ain't f***ing enough [sic]."