BBC bans Gaza freelancer who describes Jews as 'devils'

The BBC has banned a Gaza reporter who described Jews as "devils," according to British newspaper The Telegraph, on Saturday.

The public broadcaster's Arabic channel has been ordered to stop hiring Ahmed Alagha, a freelance journalist repeatedly used by BBC Arabic, for his controversial antisemitic comments and anti-Israel social media posts, including posting to social media that "the Jews, they are the devils of the hypocrites," and defending the October 7 massacre.

According to The Telegraph, the newspaper published stories revealing Alagha's antisemitic statements in April, after which the BBC continued using him, and again on May 12, the paper said.

In May, BBC chairman Dr Samir Shah announced that the broadcaster would appoint an independent individual to investigate BBC Arabic, as part of a review of the BBC's standard of reporting of the Middle East conflict, The Telegraph said.

Media campaign group, the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis (CAMERA) has called on the BBC to review its Arabic channel's use of contributors and ability to offer objective and balanced broadcasting. Screenshot of a Google translated X post reshared by Ahmed Alagha. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

Alagha has a history of antisemitic posts

“And as we know, the ‘Israelis’ are not human beings to begin with; rather, they are not even beasts. Perhaps they belong to a race for which no description can capture the extent of their lust and sadism,” Alagha wrote in another post. “That’s just one snapshot. What if we were to compile all their crimes across that entire dark/black history, from the moment of occupation up until now? It is the entity of filth, and the unrivalled swamp of wickedness.”

The journalist’s post on Jews and Israel predate the commencement of the war against Hamas. In January 2023, following a terrorist attack near a Jerusalem synagogue on Holocaust Memorial Day, Alagha wrote, “This martyr stole my heart, he alone killed eight Zionists.”

Several of Alagha’s posts were deleted from X after he was approached by The Telegraph for comment, the British newspaper reported. The Jerusalem Post was able to view a number of other controversial X/Twitter posts despite this.

On October 7, the day terrorists invaded southern Israel in breach of an existing ceasefire and massacred 1,200 people, Alagha posted, “Remove your emotions, no matter how hideous their situation is. May God continue to strengthen the occupation, nor raise their status, nor grant them justice, nor guide their aim. They are the corrupt party in this case, my friend. No honorable blood is being shed for them, nor are they right. The truth is clear. The truth never dies. #AlAqsa_Flood”

He later posted, “O God, oppress the Israeli occupation and its supporters. O God, glorify Islam and Muslims.”

Alagha’s social media history also included examples of historic antisemitic stereotypes. One post retweeted by the journalist said: “God, deal with the Jews. Those who break covenants and promises. They do not enjoy what is right…They claimed that they killed Jesus, peace be upon him, took the calf, transgressed the Sabbath, killed the prophets, concealed the testimony of God Almighty, followed their desires, and exchanged God’s blessing for disbelief. They loved money more than God…”