Small Illinois village reeling after Nazi symbol appears in yard

A swastika mowed into a front lawn in the tiny village of Alhambra, Illinois, prompted a hate-crime investigation by Madison County authorities this week, the latest in a series of violent or threatening incidents targeting Jews across the United States, local media reported.

Jordan Payne, who has lived in the 700-person village since 1987, discovered the giant Nazi emblem while out walking over the weekend and told First Alert 4 he was “very surprised to see Nazi insignia carved into the lawn with a mower… It’s a slap in the face, a scar on our village.” The property owner, construction manager Mike Eaton, denied involvement and said he cut the grass as soon as neighbors alerted him to the symbol.

Alhambra’s city attorney and local police were determining whether the act met the legal threshold for a hate crime. Nearby residents expressed shock; one told St. Louis-based Fox 2, “We don’t want to see this kind of hate in our town.”

Helen Turner, director of education at the St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum, said the vandalism fits a wider pattern. “History doesn’t repeat itself, it rhymes,” she told First Alert 4, warning that antisemitic rhetoric often “very quickly escalates into violence.”

National climate of hate

The Illinois case emerged just days after an Egyptian national wielding a makeshift flamethrower injured at least 12 people at a pro-Israeli rally in Boulder, Colorado. Federal prosecutors said the suspect shouted "Free Palestine" and sought to "kill all Zionist people."

In Washington DC last month, two Israeli Embassy employees were shot dead outside the Capital Jewish Museum; the gunman allegedly told police, “I did it for Palestine.”

The Anti-Defamation League’s 2024 audit recorded 8,873 antisemitic incidents nationwide, the highest number since the organisation began tracking in 1979. Illinois alone saw a 74 percent jump between 2022 and 2023, with 211 cases ranging from harassment to assault.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) also denounced the lawn vandalism, calling the swastika “a symbol of hate and genocide that has no place in a civilised society.” CAIR-Chicago director Ahmed Rehab urged authorities “to take the promotion of bigotry seriously and to address it whenever and wherever it occurs.”

CAIR spokesman Ibrahim Hooper said the organisation “stands in solidarity with all those challenging antisemitism, systemic anti-Black racism, xenophobia, Islamophobia, white supremacy, and all other forms of bigotry.”

‘We will prosecute’

Turner, of the St. Louis Holocaust Museum, stressed the need for swift legal action. “It typically begins with words, but it very quickly escalates into violence. The only counter to that is for our society to say, ‘These actions have no place here. We will prosecute.’”

As Pride Month began, local LGBTQ+ advocates noted parallels between rising antisemitism and a documented 80 % spike in anti-LGBTQ+ threats since 2023, according to a new GLAAD report.

For now, investigators in Alhambra were still piecing together how the swastika appeared. Payne said the hateful emblem did not reflect his hometown’s values: “This isn’t who we are.”