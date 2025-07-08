Security protocols helped avert tragedy in Melbourne synagogue arson, CSG tells 'Post'
“The Rabbi and his community should be commended for their commendable vigilance and composure," Kagan told the Post. A photo shows the burnt front entrance of the East Melbourne Synagogue in Melbourne on July 6, 2025. A man suspected of setting fire to an Australian synagogue as worshippers ate dinner inside has been arrested and charged, police said on July 6. (photo credit: WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)Updated: