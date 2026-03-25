Toronto Police is deploying armed officers across the city and outside places of worship in light of attacks on synagogues and the US consulate, the force announced Tuesday.

The Service is launching Task Force Guardian, a security initiative that enhances police visibility in key locations by deploying uniformed officers equipped with patrol rifles and other long guns as part of a deterrence strategy.

It is also establishing a dedicated Counter-Terrorism Security Unit (CTSU) to provide continuity, oversight, and proactive risk mitigation through an intelligence-led, evidence-based approach. The CTSU will also improve information‑sharing and strengthen existing security partnerships with the RCMP, the OPP, and local and international law enforcement partners to identify and disrupt potential threats affecting Toronto and the GTA.

The measures come in light of "heightened tensions, and the firearm discharges targeting synagogues and the US Consulate in Toronto and other violent, hate-motivated incidents around the world," the Service said in a statement.

The service noted that the action is not connected to one immediate threat, but instead relates to the fact that Toronto is seeing a more complex threat environment influenced by global conflicts, online radicalization, and extremism, along with a significant increase in hate crimes.

Police form a barrier between Al-Quds day protesters and pro-Israel counter protestors near the US Consulate in Toronto, Ontario, on March 14, 2026. (credit: Geoff Robins / AFP via Getty Images)

Chief Myron Demkiw said at a news conference at police headquarters on March 24 that the Intelligence Services Security Section experienced sustained and increased demand last year related to counter-terrorism, extremism, public order, and hate-motivated incidents.

“Addressing this demand required significant resources,” he said, pointing to recent incidents in Toronto, as well as attacks in countries such as Australia and the United States, and the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

"We know that visible police presence matters when it comes to deterring violence and reassuring our communities,” Demkiw added. “As part of Task Force Guardian, Torontonians can expect to see Toronto Police officers deployed with tactical capabilities, including patrol rifles. If you see these officers, whether around places of worship or tourist hubs, it does not mean there is an imminent threat."

"What it means is that we are strategically positioning resources to protect our communities and respond quickly if necessary, said Demkiw. "These measures are informed by best practices and lessons learned from our partners around the world.”

Ban on pro-Palestinian protests

During the same news conference, Toronto police Deputy Chief Frank Barredo announced a new ban on pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Jewish residential areas of the city.

He said demonstrators and protesters could still attend the Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue area, but can no longer enter residential side streets.

“People can still protest at Bathurst and Sheppard, people can still protest along Bathurst and along Sheppard, but what we will be preventing is movement into residential areas, in and around the Bathurst and Sheppard area,” he said.

Anyone who defies the rule will receive a verbal warning first and then be arrested if they do not comply, he added.

Barredo called it a "reasonable limitation” based on the “totality of the circumstances.”