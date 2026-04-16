A Seattle student group fundraiser is calling to materially support 'the Lebanese resistance,' a phrase usually used to reference Hezbollah, according to Wednesday's promotional materials.

Students United for Palestinian Equality & Return University of Washington (SUPER UW) urged supporters to join its April 21 "Fundraiser for Lebanon" because it was a "crucial time to raise funds to materially support as well as deepen our understandings of the Lebanese resistance."

Held at the Cherry Street Village interfaith community center, the fundraiser is set to screen The Last Sky documentary, which, according to its website, "broaches a topic generally considered too controversial for public discussion in the West – the 'armed resistance' against Israel – and examines why it is so popular amongst large segments of Palestinian and Lebanese society."

"This movie is about the Palestinian refugees in Lebanon and the Lebanese resistance to Zionism, with content from the past few years," SUPER UW wrote on Instagram.

The group is also holding a merchandise and bake sale to "fundraise for mutual aid in Lebanon" with the goal of raising $1,500.

The fundraiser follows SUPER UW and other Seattle pro-Palestinian groups' commitments to support what appear to be legitimate charities in Lebanon. The charities are reportedly aimed at supporting those displaced by the fighting between Hezbollah and Israel.

On March 9, SUPER UW promised to match up to $1,500 for donations to the Al Naqab Center Fund, Solidarity Network Lebanon, and the Ainata Municipality.

'Direct aid least we can do,' pro-Hezbollah activists claim

"For those of us in the imperial core, direct aid is the least we can do to help ameliorate the conditions created by the violence bankrolled and carried out in our names," SUPER UW wrote on Instagram. "As we organize for an end to US-Zionist imperialism in the region, from Beirut to Gaza to Tehran, we must show up in [sic] for the immediate survival of our siblings and comrades in Lebanon."