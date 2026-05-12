New York City anti-Israel groups held a protest at a synagogue over its hosting of an Israeli real estate event on Monday, following a protest against an event organized by the same organization at the Park East Synagogue on Tuesday.

Keffiyeh-clad demonstrators gathered across from the Young Israel of Midwood on Monday evening, at the behest of the Palestinian Assembly for Liberation Al-Awda in New York City and New Jersey (PAL-Awda NY/NJ), waving Palestinian flags and at least one Hezbollah flag. The group sought to disrupt an exposition of the Great Israeli Real Estate event being held at the Flatbush house of worship.

“Brick by brick, wall by wall, Zionism will fall,” masked activists chanted during the protest, according to videos posted by demonstrators.

One sign called to “Abolish Israel,” as there would be “no peace on stolen land.”

PAL-Awda’s main banner featured the red inverted triangle popularized in Hamas propaganda to denote the targeting of an enemy.

New York Police Department officers separated protesters and counter-protesters, according to videos published by demonstrators, with a cordon erected to prevent a march directly on the synagogue. Activists wrestled with officers over the security barriers, chanting “Free Palestine.”

Hundreds of officers were present to keep the peace, according to NYC council member Inna Vernikov and NY State Assemblyman Kalman Yeger, who were also reportedly assured by the New York Police Department that protesters would be required to remain across the street from the synagogue.

Videos published online by protesters and counter-protesters showed scuffles and the trading of violent threats from both sides.

Four people were arrested during the protests, according to the New York Police Department.

PAL-Awda NY/NJ had announced on Instagram on Friday that it was organizing a rally against the newest Israeli real estate expo, following a similar event and protest at Park East Synagogue on Tuesday.

“After their Manhattan event, the same Israeli real estate agencies are hosting an event in Brooklyn for settlers to buy property in ‘Anglo neighborhoods’ on stolen Palestinian land. They blatantly advertise illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, such as Gush Etzion, Kfar Eldad, and Karnei Shomron, violating international law,” PAL-Awda said on Instagram. “Further, as attendance is restricted to Jewish people with particular political orientations, the event is in direct violation of housing and anti-discrimination laws.”

The event website offers a field to fill out synagogue affiliation, but it is not required. Locations listed on the website include towns in the disputed territories, such as Carmei Gat and Gush Etzion. Most of the towns listed on the website are within the green line.

Event organizer Yaacov Epstein urged registrants to participate ahead of the exposition, saying that they should show that they would not be intimidated.

“We will continue to build, grow, and stand strong together – and we will not allow those who wish to disturb the event to weaken our spirit and unity,” Epstein said in a Monday email to registrants.

NY Senator says protest is another attempt to intimidate Jewish New Yorkers

Before the rally, New York State Senator Sam Sutton called the protest another attempt to intimidate and threaten Jewish New Yorkers, and called on City Hall to deliver unequivocal condemnations of the demonstrations.

Following the Park East Synagogue protest, PAL-Awda said it was undeterred by criticism for protests at synagogues.

“Tuesday’s protest reminded these land-thieving agents and their Zionist collaborators that we will continue to show up whenever and wherever these sales occur,” the anti-Israel group said on Wednesday.

PAL-Awda expressed anger that it was unable to advance on Park East Synagogue, held at bay by police cordons. The demonstration lasted about three and a half hours, and there were no arrests.

Demonstrators pushed against the police line and attempted to remove the security barriers. According to the New York Police Department, an officer suffered a leg injury as a result of the struggle over the barriers and was transported to a hospital. There were also scuffles between protesters and Israel supporters and against law enforcement over police barriers. One PAL-Awda activist filmed herself harassing a woman with an Israeli flag, calling her a rapist, and calling another man a sociopath.

“There is only one solution: intifada, revolution,” keffiyeh-clad protesters chanted, at least one Hezbollah flag spotted among them.

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani criticized the event, according to JTA, saying he was “deeply opposed to the real estate expo” that included “the promotion of the sale of land in settlements in the occupied West Bank.”