A Montreal Police officer (SPVM) and a Jewish man were killed in a shooting attack in the Côte-des-Neiges neighborhood of Montreal, Canada, on Monday. A second officer was seriously wounded.

The civilian was identified as Michael Moshe Mizrahi, a Jewish local and member of the local Chabad center. The police officer who was killed in the shooting was identified by SPVM as 34-year-old Constable Mohamed Lamine Benredouane, who joined the SPVM in 2021.

Mizrahi was originally from Lebanon before moving to Israel and later settling in Montreal. He leaves behind a son and two daughters in Israel, ZAKA is working with local authorities to bring Mizrahi's body to Israel for burial.

"On behalf of the people and the State of Israel, the Consulate extends its sincere condolences to the family of Michel Mizrahi Z"L, an Israeli citizen who was killed today in Montreal. This family knows all too well the horrors of terror and violence, making this tragic loss even more painful," Israel's Consul General in Montreal posted to X. "May his memory forever be a source of blessing, and may his family find comfort and strength during this difficult time."

Rabbi Michael Moshe Mizrahi, civilian victim of the shooting in Côte-des-Neiges neighborhood of Montreal, Canada, on Monday, June 22,2026. (credit: Courtesy)

SPMV issued threat alert after shooting began, shelter in place orders later lifted

The attack began around 11:30 am EST, after 20-30 shots were reported to have been fired next to the Hilton Hotel in the heavily Jewish area of Montreal.

The SPVM posted an imminent threat alert for an armed and dangerous suspect in the Côte-des-Neiges sector, sending out an Amber Alert for local residents to shelter in place. "Avoid the area, if you are in the affected area, shelter indoors, lock the doors, stay away from windows, and follow instructions of local authorities," the alert read.

The attack took place next to numerous kosher restaurants, a Chabad center, Jewish schools, and Jewish community centers. All Jewish businesses and schools in the area were on lockdown, another source told The Jerusalem Post. The alert was later lifted after police had finished searching the area for additional gunmen.

Montreal police (SPVM) are at the scene of an ongoing shooting attack in the Côte-des-Neiges neighborhood of the city. June 22, 2026 (VIA SECTION 27A OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT)

Videos from the scene showed a sequence of events, including Benredouane on the ground and a second police officer opening fire at Mizrahi. The second officer was later seriously wounded by the attacker. The gunman was seen face down, wearing camouflage, and a rifle (seemingly an SKS) was visible on the floor nearby.

The gunman was later identified by local media as Seth Hatfield from the Canadian province of Alberta. It's believed he drove several hours to get to Montreal before carrying out the attack. According to local media, Hatfield prepared a manifesto before opening fire and sent it to various media outlets.

The suspect's 104-page manifesto called for a violent revolution to take down modern capitalist society and attacked police, Jews, women, and pornography. In 1989, 14 female students at Montreal's Polytechnique engineering department were murdered by Marc Lépine, who claimed that women had ruined his life. The Polytechnique is a short drive from Monday's attack.

Chief of SPVM Fady Dagher says the investigation is still ongoing

In a press conference, Chief of SPVM Fady Dagher said that the suspect had been neutralized but that the investigation was still ongoing.

"We have no information that there is another suspect," he said.

According to Dagher, it has been 24 years since Montreal lost a police officer in the line of duty.

"This was a nightmare, the worst sort of nightmare," he said. “When you become a police officer, you know the risks. But you never expect something like this to happen.

"The policewoman who was in critical condition is now in stable condition and no longer fears for her life," Dagher added.

He would, however, not respond to questions about the identity of the civilian or who killed the civilian.

Dagher said the police have possession of the manifesto, but have also not concluded whether the attack was an ambush or if the suspect is part of a wider network.

Quebec’s police watchdog, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), is now investigating the shooting. According to Canadian media, the BEI investigates all cases where a civilian is killed or is injured during a police intervention or while in police custody.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) is closely monitoring the situation.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) said it is closely following the situation, adding “thoughts first go to all those affected by this incident, as well as to all the police officers mobilized to ensure the safety of citizens.”

CIJA also sent “sincere condolences” to the family of the fallen officer, his loved ones, and all his colleagues.

“We are wholeheartedly with the law enforcement forces who risk their lives every day to ensure our safety.”

Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada said, “My deepest condolences to the family, loved ones, and colleagues of the police officer who died in the line of duty in Côte-des-Neiges.”

“My thoughts are also with all those affected by this tragedy.”