New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is an antisemite hiding behind a fake smile, Israel's Consul-General in New York City, Ofir Akunis, accused in an interview with CBS News on Sunday.

"He is saying, I will ensure the security of the Jewish community in New York. How will you do it if you are saying that Israel is responsible for a genocide in Gaza?" Akunis said. "This is a disgusting lie, Mr. mayor. You know that there is no genocide in the Gaza Strip."

Akunis also condemned Mamdani for using the word "monsters" to describe the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), the influential pro-Israel lobby group in the United States.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at an unknown location, in this still image taken from handout video released July 21, 2026. (credit: NYC Mayor's Office via Youtube/Handout via REUTERS)

"It's the same word that the Germans, that the Nazi regime used against the Jewish community," Akunis said.

Akunis warns of Sharia law in United States

The consul-general finished the interview by warning the United States, saying that he was a big admirer of the country.