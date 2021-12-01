The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Austin Chabad lights menorah on overpass where antisemitic banners hung

On Oct. 24, members of the neo-Nazi group the Goyim Defense League hung antisemitic banners from an overpass reading “Vax the Jews.” Chabad lit their Menorah in that exact spot.

By SHIRA HANAU/JTA
Published: DECEMBER 1, 2021 03:10
A Chabad menorah, distinguished by the diagonal—rather than curved—arms. (photo credit: Mindy Schauer/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images)
A Chabad menorah, distinguished by the diagonal—rather than curved—arms.
(photo credit: Mindy Schauer/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images)
A Chabad house in Austin organized a Hanukkah menorah lighting in an unusual place on Monday night: on a highway overpass looking out over the busy MoPac Expressway.
They didn’t just pick the location so drivers would see the menorah on their evening commute. Instead, they wanted transform the spot, which had been the site of an antisemitic demonstration, into something brighter.
On Oct. 24, members of the neo-Nazi group the Goyim Defense League hung antisemitic banners from that spot reading “Vax the Jews.” The overpass is just a few blocks away from the Shalom Austin Jewish Community Center and several synagogues, and the incident happened just a few days after racist and antisemitic graffiti was discovered at Anderson High School, about a mile and a half away from the community center.
The incident was soon followed by another incident of antisemitism, when a fire was set in front of Congregation Beth Israel in another part of Austin. While no one was hurt, the fire damaged the synagogue’s carved wooden doors and caused smoke damage throughout the sanctuary.
Rabbi Yosef Levertov, director of Chabad Lubavitch Austin, told Chabad.org that the menorah lighting in that spot was a deliberate symbol of Jewish pride in the face of antisemitism.
“We will transform these sites to places of light,” Levertov said.


