Australian company criticized for auctioning Hitler's personal items

JB Military, an antique store based in Australia, has came under heavy criticism recently for auctioning Adolf Hitler's personal items. Items belonging to the Nazi dictator that are being auctioned include his personal tableware, cups, a wine cooler, a metal hair brush, a hand mirror, and silverware. The items themselves have attracted extremely high bids, with some even selling as high as $7,000. The Chairman of the Anti-Defamation Commission in Australia, Dr. Dvir Abramovich, has been leading a national campaign in order to prevent the auction from taking place, the organization said a press release. The auction itself is set to end on Sunday, two days before Hitler's birthday. Abramovich calls for JB Military to ban the auction all together. “The extermination and dehumanization of millions should not have a tag price and be offered to the highest bidder," said Abramovich.
"These satanic articles are the pure embodiment of absolute inhumanity and horror and may end up in the hands of Third Reich worshippers who will proudly display them in their homes," he added.