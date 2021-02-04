The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Baby Ariel releases message urging followers to combat hate, antisemitism

Baby Ariel currently has 34.5 million TikTok followers, 9 million Instagram followers, 1 million Twitter followers and her YouTube channel has 3 million subscribers.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
FEBRUARY 4, 2021 16:13
Today’s youths prefer to share their feelings and emotions through texts and online, in social media, in chat platforms while gaming and in other similar settings (photo credit: SNAPPY GOAT)
Today’s youths prefer to share their feelings and emotions through texts and online, in social media, in chat platforms while gaming and in other similar settings
(photo credit: SNAPPY GOAT)
Social media sensation Baby Ariel is currently participating in a campaign against antisemitism and hatred, calling on her 47.5 million followers to spread awareness on the matter in a series of videos posted to her official pages and accounts.
Baby Ariel, whose real name is Ariel Martin, rose to fame on the social media platform known as musical.ly, now TikTok, and had been recognized previously as one of the top influencers on the internet by USA Today, Forbes and Time Magazine.
She is well known for her musical covers across her social media platforms, and has also been featured in a Disney Channel feature film. She was also awarded the Teen Choice Award for "Choice Muser" in 2016 and 2017. Her work also landed her on the Billboard Top 100 in 2016.
Baby Ariel currently has 34.5 million TikTok followers, 9 million Instagram followers, 1 million Twitter followers and her YouTube channel has 3 million subscribers.
Since her rise to fame, Baby Ariel has been outspoken against racism, bullying and hate, and had been recognized by People magazine for her efforts in the past.
For her most recent project, Baby Ariel, who is Jewish, teamed up with the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) to send a message to her fans, revealing her own personal experiences with hatred.
Baby Ariel (Sergio Garcia)Baby Ariel (Sergio Garcia)
“As a girl of Jewish and Hispanic descent, I have received my fair share of hate on social media over the years and trust me, it always hurts to get hate because of who you are," she said in her video.
Baby Ariel then continued, speaking about "hate that kills," saying: "Imagine getting targeted, arrested and killed because of your religion or skin color, your sexuality or because of your disability,” then describing how “the Nazis murdered six million Jews and another six million Catholics, Jehovah’s Witnesses, gay men and women and children with disabilities."
“That same kind of hate is riding again in too many places around the world… We need to speak up now and do something about it, because it is spreading and it can happen again,” she said.
Mirroring the messages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s quote "hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that," Baby Ariel told her followers to "spread awareness, light and love to drive out the hate,” and requesting them to "share your story of how you have received and overcome hate with the hashtag #smashhate and #neveragain.”

The goal of the initiative is spread awareness among young people and the dangers of hate and antisemitism - encouraging them to speak out and take action against these forms of hatred.
The first video was posted on January 27, and since then it has been liked, commented on and shared by one million users across TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube - bringing a message of tolerance and hope to a wide audience across social media, where antisemitism tends to run rampant.
“We are delighted that Baby Ariel is taking this important step to engage young people in the fight against antisemitism and hatred," said Executive Directorof CAM Sacha Roytman Dratwa. "She is one of the most influential global voices for a new generation. Sadly, social media is too often filled with bigotry and intolerance and history shows us that such words are soon followed by acts of hate.
"Baby Ariel is amplifying the voices of tolerance and respect, spreading the hope which will ultimately defeat hate.”
Baby Ariel will also be a representative at CAM's Annual Summit, which will take place on March 1.


Tags antisemitism Hate speech TikTok
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Coronavirus: Mass gatherings are dangerous, unconscionable

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Abraham Accords the turning point for Arabic Holocaust education - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Amid political riots, we need to learn from other points of view - opinion

 By GIL TROY
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Immigrants must have representatives in the Knesset - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
DAOUD KUTTAB

Biden administration: Where do BDS and B'Tselem fit in?

 By DAOUD KUTTAB

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
3

Israeli scientists say they’ve found ‘Achilles’ heel’ of cancer cells

A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013.
4

Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine

Sheba Medical staff members receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, January 10, 2021
5

How automation will soon impact us all

ROBOTS DANCE in a Boston Dynamics robotics company video posted on December 29.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by