Baby Ariel releases message urging followers to combat hate, antisemitism

Social media sensation Baby Ariel is currently participating in a campaign against antisemitism and hatred, calling on her 47.5 million followers to spread awareness on the matter in a series of videos posted to her official pages and accounts.Baby Ariel, whose real name is Ariel Martin, rose to fame on the social media platform known as musical.ly, now TikTok, and had been recognized previously as one of the top influencers on the internet by USA Today, Forbes and Time Magazine. TikTok followers, 9 million Instagram followers, 1 million Twitter followers and her YouTube channel has 3 million subscribers.Since her rise to fame, Baby Ariel has been outspoken against racism, bullying and hate, and had been recognized by People magazine for her efforts in the past.For her most recent project, Baby Ariel, who is Jewish, teamed up with the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) to send a message to her fans, revealing her own personal experiences with hatred.She is well known for her musical covers across her social media platforms, and has also been featured in a Disney Channel feature film. She was also awarded the Teen Choice Award for "Choice Muser" in 2016 and 2017. Her work also landed her on the Billboard Top 100 in 2016.Baby Ariel currently has 34.5 million
The goal of the initiative is spread awareness among young people and the dangers of hate and antisemitism - encouraging them to speak out and take action against these forms of hatred.The first video was posted on January 27, and since then it has been liked, commented on and shared by one million users across TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube - bringing a message of tolerance and hope to a wide audience across social media, where antisemitism tends to run rampant.“We are delighted that Baby Ariel is taking this important step to engage young people in the fight against antisemitism and hatred," said Executive Directorof CAM Sacha Roytman Dratwa. "She is one of the most influential global voices for a new generation. Sadly, social media is too often filled with bigotry and intolerance and history shows us that such words are soon followed by acts of hate. "Baby Ariel is amplifying the voices of tolerance and respect, spreading the hope which will ultimately defeat hate.” Baby Ariel will also be a representative at CAM's Annual Summit, which will take place on March 1.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}“As a girl of Jewish and Hispanic descent, I have received my fair share of hate on social media over the years and trust me, it always hurts to get hate because of who you are," she said in her video.Baby Ariel then continued, speaking about "hate that kills," saying: "Imagine getting targeted, arrested and killed because of your religion or skin color, your sexuality or because of your disability,” then describing how “the Nazis murdered six million Jews and another six million Catholics, Jehovah’s Witnesses, gay men and women and children with disabilities."“That same kind of hate is riding again in too many places around the world… We need to speak up now and do something about it, because it is spreading and it can happen again,” she said.Mirroring the messages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s quote "hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that," Baby Ariel told her followers to "spread awareness, light and love to drive out the hate,” and requesting them to "share your story of how you have received and overcome hate with the hashtag #smashhate and #neveragain.”
The goal of the initiative is spread awareness among young people and the dangers of hate and antisemitism - encouraging them to speak out and take action against these forms of hatred.The first video was posted on January 27, and since then it has been liked, commented on and shared by one million users across TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube - bringing a message of tolerance and hope to a wide audience across social media, where antisemitism tends to run rampant.“We are delighted that Baby Ariel is taking this important step to engage young people in the fight against antisemitism and hatred," said Executive Directorof CAM Sacha Roytman Dratwa. "She is one of the most influential global voices for a new generation. Sadly, social media is too often filled with bigotry and intolerance and history shows us that such words are soon followed by acts of hate. "Baby Ariel is amplifying the voices of tolerance and respect, spreading the hope which will ultimately defeat hate.” Baby Ariel will also be a representative at CAM's Annual Summit, which will take place on March 1.