Brandeis targeted by bomb threat a week before school starts

Jewish Americans founded Brandeis at a time when many universities were closed to Jewish students.

By SHIRA HANAU/JTA  
AUGUST 21, 2020 04:46
Brandeis University sign (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Brandeis University sign
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Brandeis University was the target of a bomb threat on Thursday, less than a week before classes for the fall semester are set to begin.
An alert was sent through the Boston-area university’s alert system at 10:55 a.m. advising those on campus to seek shelter and those off campus to remain there. An all-clear message went out at 1:40 p.m.
“Public Safety has concluded their search and determined that it is safe to end the shelter-in-place and resume activities. We thank you very much for your patience and understanding,” the message read.
This was not first bomb threat against Brandeis, which has a large Jewish population. In August 2017, an emailed threat caused the university to evacuate its campus. The threat was among a number of bomb threats against local institutions that were later found to be “hoaxes.” The perpetrator was sentenced to 17 years in prison.
Jewish Americans founded Brandeis at a time when many universities were closed to Jewish students. According to Hillel International, the Jewish campus life organization, 33% a third of its undergraduates are Jewish.


