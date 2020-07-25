The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Charity leader resigns after calling Jews 'grandchildren of monkeys, pigs'

Khalifa resigned on Wednesday after The Times, which initially revealed the social media posts, approached IRW.

By TAMAR BEERI  
JULY 25, 2020 11:12
Islamic Relief Worldwide (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Islamic Relief Worldwide
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Heshmat Khalifa, a trustee and director of Islamic Relief Worldwide (IRW), resigned from his position after posts on his Facebook page were revealed in which he called Jews the "grandchildren of monkeys and pigs," according to The Times.
Khalifa, who chaired the Australian branch of the organization and directed branches in Germany and South Africa, saw his income vastly contributed to using funds from the United Nations, according to the report, even as he posted on social media in 2014 and 2015 that the Egyptian president is a "Zionist pimp."
Khalifa had also praised Hamas, calling it "the purest resistance movement in modern history." He later apologized for his remarks on social media, according to The Times, claiming that he did "not intend to insult the Jewish community" and does not "hold views which are antisemitic."
Khalifa resigned on Wednesday after The Times, which initially revealed the social media posts, approached IRW.
IRW chief executive Naser Haghamed told the Guardian that he was "appalled" at the "unacceptable" social media posts, and stated that the organization would be investigating "how we missed this particular case."
"We have to do everything in our capacity to make sure this does not happen again," he added, according to the Guardian. "Being a refugee, being black and being a Muslim, I have suffered all sorts of discrimination in my life. I know how it feels. I cannot accept that type of discrimination happening to any other community or any other individual. When I see something like this, it hurts me badly that it came from one of our trustees."
The UK's Charity Commission opened a compliance case with which IRW was cooperating, according to the report, as antisemitic commentary is "abhorrent" and has "no place in charity."
Israel banned IRW from the West Bank in 2014 after the organization was found to have direct ties with Hamas. The organization may not operate anywhere in Israel, nor may it transfer funds to anywhere in the region of Judea and Samaria.


Tags Muslims Charity antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Gay conversion therapy and elections: Time to decide By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gov't must learn: 'Shoot, don't talk' to accomplish annexation By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Going batty in times of corona and politicking By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert: Netanyahu won't let any coronavirus czar succeed By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Jewish apathy, Jewish privilege and antisemitism By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor reinfected with coronavirus 3 months after recovering
MAGEN DAVID ADOM workers, wearing protective clothing, bring a patient to the coronavirus unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan this week.
2 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
3 Coronavirus: Is it an act of God?
A Jewish Magen David Adom volunteer stands next to a Muslim MDA volunteer.
4 Hebrew U. scientist: Drug could eradicate COVID-19 from lungs in days
Nahmias’ Lab at Hebrew University’s Grass Center for Bioengineering
5 Former NYPD commissioner warns US Jews: Protect your communities
New York Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly at a press conference, May 24, 2012
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by