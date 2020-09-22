Columbia University students to vote on BDS referendum

Students at Columbia University in New York City will hold a referendum on Tuesday to decide if the university should “divest its stocks, funds and endowment from companies that profit from or engage in the State of Israel’s acts towards Palestinians,” student group Columbia University Apartheid Divest (CUAD) wrote on its Facebook page.

As of now, Columbia students have no way of knowing in which companies the university invests its endowment, the university’s weekly student newspaper, The Columbia Daily Spectator said, as such information is withheld from the public.

CUAD, a collaboration between Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine and Columbia/Barnard Jewish Voice for Peace, claims that working with Israeli companies or linked in any ways to Israel “fall under the United Nations International Convention on the Suppression and Punishment of the Crime of Apartheid.”

"The anti-Israel movements brought a BDS proposal three times already and failed. Only now they managed to pass it to a student referendum. This shows that it’s not what the students want but what they forced the students in to," Ofir Dayan, President of the Students Supporting Israel (SSI) chapter at Columbia University told The Jerusalem Post, adding that "the language of the referendum is biased against us. They used a convention of the UN that was never applied to Israel."

This vote is critical in determining whether or not Columbia University will continue its investments in companies who do business in Israel.

And this issue is not without creating tensions on the New York campus these last few days.

An advertisement about BDS referendum and CUAD's disinvolvement pushing "vote no" was submitted a week before the vote by the school’s branch of SSI to the university newspaper, and was approved to be published at that time.

Advertisement submitted by SSI Columbia to the University newspaper, The Columbia Daily Spectator. (Screenshot) The SSI advertisement, quoting "vote NO to hate! Vote NO to keep Jewish student safe on campus," ran in the "Sunday Sports” newsletter of the newspaper on September 20.



Following the publication of the newsletter, only a few hours later, the Daily Spectator published an apology signed by the publication’s editor-in-chief, Karen Xia, managing editor Shubham Saharan, and vice-president of the publication, Isabel Jauregui.

“The message, which referenced the Columbia University Apartheid Divest referendum, was clearly inappropriate and did not meet our standards for distribution,” they said.

“We deeply apologize for giving this advertisement space on our platform and are immediately reviewing our internal processes to ensure that publication of such material will never happen again. Neither The Columbia Spectator nor Spectator Publishing Company endorses Students Supporting Israel and Columbia or its products, services or views.”

The Columbia University branch of Students Supporting Israel (SSI) reacted to this turnabout by saying that "Spec took issue with SSI's specific advertisement and implicitly sent a political message by negating our organization as a unit."

“The school year just started, and we already see an attempt to attack the Jewish state,” SSI founder and president Ilan Sinelnikov told JNS.

“The anti-Zionist forces don’t take a break, and neither do students fully ready and equipped to fight back.”