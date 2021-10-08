Comprehensive report exposes antisemitism in Ireland

A comprehensive report on antisemitism in Ireland was released on Thursday by investigative journalist David Collier.

The report analyzed hundreds of posts from Irish social media accounts and concluded that "In Ireland, anti-Jewish racism spreads within the corridors of power and unlike in the UK or US, appears to be as much driven from the top down as the reverse."

The accounts belong to what the report describes as leading anti-Israel activists in Ireland.

Collier noted that the report likely underestimates the true scope of the problem, as many accounts could not be verified and were therefore excluded from the final document.

"Because of the conservative and careful manner in which data was collected, and the number of accounts discarded because identification proved impossible, the true scale of the problem is likely to be even higher than identified."

Irish Jew Raphael Siev who is part of Ireland's dwindling Jewish community is seen reading a book in this photo taken on March 2, 2003 (credit: REUTERS/PAUL MCERLANE)

Some of the most egregious social media posts were tweets, including one that read "stop calling yourself (((irish))) you subversive piece of ****. You're a jew and everyone sees what you're doing." and another saying "No way is the protocols a hoax, sure all ya have to do is look at who supposedly 'debunked' them... The Jewish owned London Times..," apparently referring to the early 20th-century antisemitic screed The Protocols of the Elders of Zion.

Another tweet said "This is a joke! Make alliance, you want penance for the utter destruction and devastation you have imposed onto Palestine. Your kind fund American foreign policy encouraging war for your Shylock pockets."

Shylock is a common antisemitic slur that comes from a Shakespearean Jewish character.

"You all should repent and beg forgiveness from Palestine, the world and God," the tweet continued. "You freed Barabas to crucify our Lord. The cause and victims of every war, the fighters and Victor's of none."

The previous post exemplifies the antisemitic idea that Jews killed Jesus, a notion that is popular among some churches of numerous different Christian denominations.

"Church development charities ... regularly campaign against Israel, support the 'Occupied Territories' Bill that seeks to criminalize Irish citizens who trade with Jewish communities beyond the Green Line with fines of up to €250,000 and/or a five-year prison term, and fund problematic NGOs active in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," Ireland Israel Alliance Director Jackie Goodall said in the report's introduction.

"What motivates those who attempt to deny the Jewish people the right to live collectively, securely and at peace in their ancient homeland, alongside Muslims, Christians, and other minority citizens and residents of Israel, with standards required of it that are not expected or demanded of any other democratic nation?", Goodall added.