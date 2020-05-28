Czech company sells Nazi 'Personalities of the Third Reich’ 2021 Calendar

Czech publisher Naše Vojsko (Our Army) has come under criticism for selling a calendar on its website consisting of Nazi leaders.The calendar, titled 'Personalities of the Third Reich’ contains pictures of well-known leaders including Adolf Hitler, Heinrich Himmler and Joseph Goebbels. The calendar is on sale for CZK 499, or around $20.Chairman of the Holocaust Victims Fund, Michal Klima, filed a criminal complaint against the publication of the calendar, claiming that Naše Vojsko breached the law banning the promotion of a movement suppressing human rights and freedoms.Klima said in a statement that the law was "violated by the Naše Vojsko publishing house by producing and selling promotional items with portraits of Nazi leaders, war criminals convicted in the Nuremberg Trials."Israeli Ambassador to the Czech Republic, Daniel Meron, wrote on Twitter that he was "shocked and disgusted by such a calendar."
Germany’s ambassador to Prague, Christoph Israng, also wrote on Twitter that, “Products that glorify the worst criminals in human history are unbearable. I cannot understand why someone makes, sells or buys this trash.”“I cannot understand that someone makes, sells or buys such trash.”
Czech Interior Minister Jan Hamacek called the calendar “tacky and immoral.”Naše Vojsko is a Czech a retailer and publisher that specializes in military history and was founded in 1945.
I am shocked and disgusted that such a calendar, with images of Nazi war criminals, is being sold https://t.co/KhwCOuFJWF— Daniel Meron (@AmbMeron) May 25, 2020
Germany’s ambassador to Prague, Christoph Israng, also wrote on Twitter that, “Products that glorify the worst criminals in human history are unbearable. I cannot understand why someone makes, sells or buys this trash.”“I cannot understand that someone makes, sells or buys such trash.”
Products that glorify the worst criminals in human history are unbearable. I cannot understand that someone makes, sells or buys such trash. I am glad that a discussion has arisen in that has suffered so much from the Nazis as to whether you want to tolerate this any further. https://t.co/rHkYUU32ZQ— Christoph Israng (@velvyslanec_SRN) May 25, 2020
Czech Interior Minister Jan Hamacek called the calendar “tacky and immoral.”Naše Vojsko is a Czech a retailer and publisher that specializes in military history and was founded in 1945.