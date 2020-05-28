The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Czech company sells Nazi 'Personalities of the Third Reich’ 2021 Calendar

Israeli Ambassador to the Czech Republic, Daniel Meron, wrote on Twitter that he was "shocked and disgusted by such a calendar."

By ALEX WINSTON  
MAY 28, 2020 13:33
Czech calendar depicting Nazi leaders (photo credit: screenshot)
Czech calendar depicting Nazi leaders
(photo credit: screenshot)
Czech publisher Naše Vojsko (Our Army) has come under criticism for selling a calendar on its website consisting of Nazi leaders.
The calendar, titled 'Personalities of the Third Reich’ contains pictures of well-known leaders including Adolf Hitler, Heinrich Himmler and Joseph Goebbels.
The calendar is on sale for CZK 499, or around $20.
Chairman of the Holocaust Victims Fund, Michal Klima, filed a criminal complaint against the publication of the calendar, claiming that Naše Vojsko breached the law banning the promotion of a movement suppressing human rights and freedoms.
Klima said in a statement that the law was "violated by the Naše Vojsko publishing house by producing and selling promotional items with portraits of Nazi leaders, war criminals convicted in the Nuremberg Trials."
Israeli Ambassador to the Czech Republic, Daniel Meron, wrote on Twitter that he was "shocked and disgusted by such a calendar."

Germany’s ambassador to Prague, Christoph Israng, also wrote on Twitter that, “Products that glorify the worst criminals in human history are unbearable. I cannot understand why someone makes, sells or buys this trash.”“I cannot understand that someone makes, sells or buys such trash.”

Czech Interior Minister Jan Hamacek called the calendar “tacky and immoral.”
Naše Vojsko is a Czech a retailer and publisher that specializes in military history and was founded in 1945.


Tags czech republic nazi antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Social media provides instant communication but has dumbed us down By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Notes: Elazar Stern’s lament By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Trying times for the prime minister and country By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Netanyahu is running scared By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Why we want Netanyahu’s trial televised By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
3 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
4 These 10 Yiddish words will get you through quarantine
Yiddish land revisited Yiddish actor and singer Yoni Eilat depicted here reading a Yiddish newspaper
5 Israeli scientists: Gaucher’s disease drugs effective against coronavirus
Doctor chief of the intensive care unit (ICU), Luiz Gustavo Marin poses for pictures at the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Porto Alegre, Brazil
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by