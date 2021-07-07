A pack of fireworks was thrown at a group of yeshiva students in the small hamlet of Round Top in upstate New York on Sunday by unidentified individuals in a car, according to video shared online.
The video, shared on Twitter by the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council (OJPAC), shows a black pickup truck driving by some Orthodox Jews, who OJPAC identifies as hassidic, with fireworks being thrown out its window at them.
According to OJPAC, one of the people in the vehicle allegedly shouted expletives at children.VIDEO! A pack of fireworks was dangerously thrown yesterday towards Yeshiva students in Round Top, NY. A person in the vehicle also allegedly yelled expletives at children (seen in another video). A Yeshiva rep says that a report was filed with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. pic.twitter.com/RQJfq51LfW— OJPAC (@OJPAC) July 6, 2021
The yeshiva was identified as the Yeshiva Meor Hatalmud, not affiliated with any particular hassidic sect. OJPAC claims that a representative had informed them that a report was filed to the Greene County Sheriff's Office.
“Hopefully, law enforcement will determine the motive behind this attack," OJPAC executive director Yossi Gestetner said in a statement to The Jerusalem Post. "There are plenty of places in Greene County, New York from where to launch fireworks in a safe way other than throwing it at teen hassidic yeshiva students and at the staff’s young children. Finally, it’s hopeful that all those who besmirch the curriculum of hassidic yeshivas out of supposed ‘care’ for the well-being of hassidim, would speak up when hassidim are repeatedly the victim of hate attacks.”
Though OJPAC claimed on Twitter that the incident occurred on Monday, the timestamp on the video footage indicated that it took place on Sunday.
The incident occurred on the Fourth of July, US Independence Day, which is traditionally celebrated with fireworks. However, it does not seem likely that this was the motivation for the incident.Taking to Twitter, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) condemned the incident, stating that it was "disturbed and horrified to learn of this apparent antisemitic attack" and said it awaited the results of a police investigation.