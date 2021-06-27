Gelato shop hit with negative reviews for being founded in Israel

Toronto-based Gelato shop Solato got hit with a barrage of negative reviews due to the fact it was founded in Israel.
The company, with headquarters in Maalot, Israel, uses a pod-based system to produce gelato and has two locations, one in Montreal and another in Toronto.
The negative reviews have since been deleted. As of now, they have 531, many of them positive, seemingly a response to the backlash. Tweets were posted calling for a boycott and to leave 1 star reviews.
The post was tagged BDS, referring to the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement, a campaign that seeks to put pressure on Israel and companies that do business inside of the Jewish state in order to put an end to Israel's perceived oppression of Palestinians.
SOLATOhttps://t.co/Cly51HeGr1Go on their Google reviews and put 1 star#BDS#FreePalestine#Palestine #BoycottIsrael#Opisreal— Yhophik (@yhophik) June 24, 2021
The post was tagged BDS, referring to the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement, a campaign that seeks to put pressure on Israel and companies that do business inside of the Jewish state in order to put an end to Israel's perceived oppression of Palestinians.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}
This follows a wave of antisemitism that has rocked Canada, including antisemitic graffiti found on two chairs in a park in North York, according to Toronto news, as well as Jews being assaulted during a pro-Israel rally in Toronto.
In a tweet in May, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged the rise of antisemitic acts in Canada, stating, "There is no place for hate of any kind in Canada."
I am deeply disturbed by recent reports of antisemitic acts in Montreal and across the country. This intimidation and violence is absolutely unacceptable - and it must stop immediately. There is no place for hate of any kind in Canada.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 19, 2021