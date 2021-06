Gelato shop hit with negative reviews for being founded in Israel

Toronto-based Gelato shop Solato got hit with a barrage of negative reviews due to the fact it was founded in Israel

The company, with headquarters in Maalot, Israel, uses a pod-based system to produce gelato and has two locations, one in Montreal and another in Toronto.

Tweets were posted calling for a boycott and to leave 1 star reviews.

Go on their Google reviews and put 1 star#BoycottIsrael#Opisreal SOLATO https://t.co/Cly51HeGr1 Go on their Google reviews and put 1 star #BDS #FreePalestine #Palestine June 24, 2021

The post was tagged BDS, referring to the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement, a campaign that seeks to put pressure on Israel and companies that do business inside of the Jewish state in order to put an end to Israel's perceived oppression of Palestinians. The negative reviews have since been deleted. As of now, they have 531, many of them positive, seemingly a response to the backlash.

This follows a wave of antisemitism that has rocked Canada, including antisemitic graffiti found on two chairs in a park in North York, according to Toronto news , as well as Jews being assaulted during a pro-Israel rally in Toronto.



In a tweet in May, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged the rise of antisemitic acts in Canada, stating, "There is no place for hate of any kind in Canada."