Holocaust mass grave unearthed in Poland

A Holocaust mass grave was found in a backyard in Poland as Israeli relations with Poland plunge due to the anti-restitution law

The grave was found in the Polish town of Wojsławice, otherwise known as Voislavize to its Yiddish-speaking residents. Voislavize was home to thousands of Jews from the early 19th century and had religious, educational and Zionist institutions that were part of the Jewish community.

When the Second World War broke out, the town became an "open ghetto", meaning that it opened and closed during set times.

In 1942, the Nazis began moving Jews to concentration and labor camps. Towards the end of the war, the remaining Jews in the ghetto were marched to the concentration camps at Belzec and Lawdova and murdered on the banks of the River Bug. Entire family dynasties and the memory of the Jewish community were wiped out. The town has since been know as the town that was wiped out by the Holocaust

Shem Olam's emissaries relied on libraries and archives in Poland to uncover valuable information on the Holocaust and its victims, but when COVID-19 broke out, the doors to the libraries and archives closed. The emissaries needed to change their method of research, so they needed to get creative.

Mass grave discovered in Polish town (credit: SHEM OLAM)

The emissaries chose to go to see the local towns where Jews used to live in order to find on-site evidence and forge relationships with the residents. Thus, they made new discoveries.

When the Shem Olam emissaries arrived in Voislavize, they were surprised to discover that several people had stories that had been passed down from previous generations about a mass grave that had been discovered in the town. Gradual and sensitive probing revealed the general location of the grave from the parents of three residents who had seen the grave with their own eyes. The emissary soon discovered that the grave was most likely in a resident's back yard and got permission from the owner to investigate.

Advanced scanning technology revealed the exact location of the grave, which turned out to include 60 murdered Jews, 20 of which were children.

"These days, after so many years have passed, it is unusual to make such a shocking discovery," said Director of the International Shem Olam, Rabbi Avraham Krieger. "Until recently, we were completely unaware of the existence of this mass grave. We never imagined that after so many years, we would be able to find traces of the Jewish past of the town and build a memorial to the Jews who died there."

Rabbi Krieger added that they were able to crosscheck their information and discovered the names of the victims found in the mass grave.

Rabbi Krieger traveled to Voislavize with a delegation of Polish guides, and the residents of Voislavize were supportive and greeted the Jewish delegation with respect and cooperation.

A groundbreaking memorial was placed on the site on Wednesday in the presence of the mayor and local residents.