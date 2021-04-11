The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Holocaust Remembrance Day: Survivors' grandchildren hold virtual ceremony

The nonprofit used this event to commemorate the 6 million Jews that were killed by the Nazis during the Holocaust, and reflected on rising antisemitism in the US.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 11, 2021 00:06
Yahrzeit candle (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Yahrzeit candle
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
3GDC – a Washington-based organization representing 3Gs, the grandchildren of Holocaust survivors – hosted a virtual event for Holocaust Remembrance Day in partnership with the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington (JCRC) and the organization Sixth & I.
3G is symbolic of the three generations since the Holocaust, and the importance of representation and remembrance of the events that occurred. The nonprofit used this event to commemorate the 6 million Jews that were killed by the Nazis during the Holocaust, and also to reflect on rising antisemitism in the US.
“We are so grateful to Esther Geizhals, a Holocaust survivor, and her granddaughter Mea, along with 3G Adam Zimmerman, for sharing their stories this evening,” 3GDC president and co-founder Elana Rosenfield said in a statement. 
“This event brings the unique voice[s] of survivors’ grandchildren to the forefront of important and timely conversations about the lasting impacts of the Holocaust and our shared responsibility to reject antisemitism as well as hatred and bigotry of all forms in our day.”
“We’re honored to partner with 3GDC and the JCRC for this important program, especially at a time when the discrimination and violence of the past echo so strongly today,” said Rabbi Aaron Potek of Sixth & I. “Bearing witness to the survivors’ stories reminds us to stand in solidarity with all marginalized communities and recommit to the work of justice.”
“For our organization, it’s critical to connect with the younger generation and lift up and amplify the voices of the grandchildren of Holocaust survivors who are so dedicated to carrying on their grandparents’ legacy,” said JCRC of Greater Washington associate director Guila Franklin Siegel.
"We want the world to change,” said Esther Geizhals, a Washington area Holocaust survivor. 
“We want future generations to know what happened so that it should never happen again to other people, because unfortunately it does happen all over the world.”
"I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to honor my grandparents, Frieda and Morris Zimmerman, and all of our grandparents,” said Adam Zimmerman, a 3G from the Washington area. 
“We commemorate not just their enduring strength during history's darkest hour, but the people they became, the lives they led, and their unlimited love for their children and grandchildren. May their memory be a blessing, but may their example continue to live on – and inspire action – in each of us.”   


