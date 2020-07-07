Holocaust survivor invites Eagles' DeSean Jackson to Auschwitz

Holocaust survivor Edward Mosberg has extended an invitation to Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson to visit Auschwitz, following the latter's controversial Instagram post quoting Adolf Hitler.The invitation was posted on Twitter by From the Depths, an organization that seeks to protect the memory of the Holocaust, of which Mosberg is honorary chairman. “Almost my entire family was murdered by the Nazis during the Holocaust. I survived multiple Nazi death camps, including the Mauthausen concentration camp, and my late wife was a survivor of Auschwitz-Birkenau,” the 94-year-old Holocaust survivor wrote.“After the terrors of the Holocaust, I was blessed to have the opportunity to come to the United States of America. I arrived as an immigrant without a penny to my name and worked hard to build a future for my wife and family,” he continued.“Your post on Instagram quoting Adolf Hitler, the man behind one of the most evil regimes this world has ever known and responsible for the deaths of over 6 million Jews, including my dear parents and sisters, as well as 2 million ethnic Poles and millions of other nationalities and minorities, is heartbreaking and so deeply wrong. The Allied Forces, including American troops, carrying with them American flags, fought valiantly and suffered unspeakable losses to stop this evil, the same man you quote!”Mosberg then added that he would like to invite Jackson to join him at the site of these death camps, “to understand what evil truly is, and why sharing quotes of the man behind this evil is so offensive to us all.”He concluded by saying that From The Depths would host him in Auschwitz-Birkenau, “to educate you as to what happened during these times.”From The Depths is serious regarding this invitation, and hopes Jackson accepts.“Education is the key to making the world a better place and I truly hope that DeSean accepts Mr. Mosberg’s invitation,” From The Depths founder Jonny Daniels told The Jerusalem Post. “There is nothing more powerful than visiting a such a horrendous site, with someone who survived and hopefully after that he will realize quite how stupid and offensive his fake quote of Hitler was.”Earlier on Tuesday, Jackson issued an apology for quoting Hitler in his Instagram story, as well as expressing admiration for Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.The Eagles also slammed Jackson's posts as “offensive, harmful and absolutely appalling” and said the team would take “appropriate action.” Team owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman are Jewish.Reuters contributed to this report.