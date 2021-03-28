Holocaust survivor's car vandalized eve of Passover in Florida

Two antisemitic acts occurred in south Florida in the days leading up to Passover, according to local news outlet 7News Miami.

In one incident, a Holocaust survivor's car was vandalized with swastikas drawn in the dust of the windshield in Hallandale Beach.

Security footage was obtained by Hallandale Beach Police who are reportedly investigating the incident.

Pictures of the vehicle were shared by nonprofit foundation StopAntisemitism.org on their Twitter account.



Hallandale Beach, FL Building security is going through footage and Horrific- on the eve of Shabbat and Passover, a Holocaust survivor’s car is vandalized with swastikas.Hallandale Beach, FLBuilding security is going through footage and @HallandaleBchPD will be subsequently contacted. pic.twitter.com/7QAYjZydm4 March 26, 2021

"It’s a terrible occurrence anytime, but that’s especially so on the eve of a Jewish holiday,” said Jewish community member and CEO of the South Florida public relations firm Red Banyan Evan Nierman.

Shortly thereafter in Miami, the phrase "Communism is Judaism," was spray-painted onto the wall of an auto-center.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}