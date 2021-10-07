The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Hundreds protest German hotel after Jewish celebrity denied room over Star of David pendent

Ofarim asked why others who arrived after him were admitted before him. According to Ofarim, another customer replied telling him to “take off the star.”

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA  
OCTOBER 7, 2021 02:54
Gil Ofarim im Kieler Max Nachttheater, 2018. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Gil Ofarim im Kieler Max Nachttheater, 2018.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
(JTA) — Several hundred people protested in front of a hotel in Germany after a Jewish musician said he had been refused service for wearing a Star of David pendant.
Gil Ofarim, a 39-year-old singer and dual citizen of Israel and Germany, posted a video to social media Tuesday night in which he accused the Westin Leipzig hotel of denying him service because he was wearing a Star of David necklace. The video, which he titled “Antisemitism in Germany 2021” in all capital letters, has gone viral, with antisemitism watchdogs and others sharing it widely.
After waiting in line to check in, Ofarim asked why others who arrived after him were admitted before him. According to Ofarim, another customer replied telling him to “take off the star.” At least one employee then told Ofarim he needed to remove the pendant to get service, the singer said.
View this post on Instagram

At least 600 people, some of them carrying signs with a Star of David and the Muslim crescent, showed up at the hotel that night, Leipziger Zeitung reported. The protesters accused the hotel staff of antisemitism.
A spokesperson for Westin Leipzig told DPA, a German publication, that the hotel was “deeply concerned” and was regarding the case “extremely seriously.” The hotel has reached out to Ofarim to hear more details about what happened, the spokesperson said. Leipzig police are also looking into the incident.
The hotel also posted a picture to Instagram that showed a line of people holding a banner with the hotel’s name and logo as well as Israeli flags and crescents that symbolize Islam. The picture did not have a caption.
The Central Council of Jews in Germany said in a statement it was “shocked” by what it called antisemitic behavior at the hotel. Leipzig is the largest city in Saxony, a region of Germany that is a stronghold for the country’s far-right political party, Alternative for Democracy or AfD.


Tags germany star of david antisemitism
