Instagram post documenting antisemitic attack deleted from platform

An Instagram post documenting an antisemitic attack on a Jewish boy on Melrose Ave. in Los Angeles was deleted for violating community guidelines, according to the Simon Wiesenthal Center.The incident involved a "visibly" Jewish boy who was punched in the face by an unidentified man who threatened to murder the boy and the rest of his family. The post was uploaded by journalist Eve Barlow, who posted a screenshot of a Twitter status documenting the event.“Your post goes against our community guidelines," the message from Instagram read. "Post removed for hate speech or symbols."
Barlow responded to the terms of service violation saying that this "means the only source for showcasing violence against Jews while the mainstream media does NOTHING is also being compromised.
"I don't know what else to tell you."The Simon Wiesenthal Center condemned the removal of the post."Don't pretend to be shocked when Jewish lives and life are marginalized and demonized online and on our streets," it said. "Wake up America and protect this and all children!" While it is unclear if the post was ever fully removed, the deleted post is now visible on her Instagram page.