The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Israel slams German art college for 'embracing antisemitism'

“School for Unlearning Zionism” is the name of a Weißensee Academy of Art Berlin program

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
OCTOBER 12, 2020 05:28
People wear kippas as they attend a demonstration in front of a Jewish synagogue, to denounce an anti-Semitic attack on a young man wearing a kippa in the capital earlier this month, in Berlin, Germany, April 25, 2018. (photo credit: FABRIZIO BENSCH / REUTERS)
People wear kippas as they attend a demonstration in front of a Jewish synagogue, to denounce an anti-Semitic attack on a young man wearing a kippa in the capital earlier this month, in Berlin, Germany, April 25, 2018.
(photo credit: FABRIZIO BENSCH / REUTERS)
Israel’s embassy in Berlin on Friday accused a Berlin arts college of stoking antisemitism against the Jewish state by supporting a program titled “School for Unlearning Zionism” that denies the existence of the state of Israel.
The embassy wrote in a series of three tweets that the Weißensee Academy of Art Berlin's “hosting a workshop whose title already negates Israel's existence is an embrace of antisemitism.”
The tweet continued that “The IHRA [The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance] working definition for antisemitism adopted by the [German] federal government cites as an example the denial of the Jewish people's right to self-determination. This series of events falls under this definition and should be recognized for what it is: anti-Zionist and antisemitic.”
The embassy added that  “There should be no tolerance for the delegitimization of Israel and antisemitism in Germany today.”
The anti-Israel project at the Weißensee Academy of Art Berlin  was organized by activists affiliated with the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions campaign targeting Israel. The Bundestag passed a resolution last year labeling BDS an antisemitic movement that has parallels with the Nazi movement’s “Don’t buy from Jews!” program during the 1930’s.
The Academy of Art scrubbed the allegedly antisemitic program “School for Unlearning Zionism” from its website on the weekend.
The Berliner Zeitung reported on Sunday that “Funding for the program was withdrawn from the organizers” of the anti-Israel course. 
The Jerusalem Post located one ostensibly anti-Israel program from the academy’s 2017-2018 semester titled: ”Things that never happened in the green house of Sheikh Ali's family.” The course entry reads "The Palestinian War or Israeli War of Independence of 1948 drove 700,000 Palestinians from their homeland and led to a refugee crisis that has not yet been resolved. Palestinians call this mass displacement Nakba - Arabic for catastrophe.”
The 2017-2018 course presents only the Arab view of the Israel-Palestinian conflict.
The anti-BDS resolution, though non-binding, encourages publicly funded institutions not to support BDS activities. Weißensee Academy of Art Berlin, which was founded in 1946, receives public funding.
Three German MPs have appeared to defy the anti-BDS Bundestag resolution. The Green party’s Omid Nouripour, the Left party’s Christine Ann Buchholz , and  Aydan Özoğuz from the Social Democratic party are on the advisory board of a pro-BDS entity—The German-Palestinian Society—that has called for the abolition of the Jewish state in an art exhibit unrelated to the Weißensee Academy of Art Berlin.
Charlotte Knobloch, the president of the Munich Jewish community and a Holocaust survivor, told the Post that the MPs should resign from the pro-BDS groups. The three MPs declined to comment if they authorized the antisemitic art exhibit.


Tags germany bds antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo UN makes mockery of its Human Rights Council By JPOST EDITORIAL
Zalman Shoval Peace Now doctrines are outdated, its time to move on By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Felice Friedson Setting the Saudi stage for normalization By FELICE FRIEDSON
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us. The ‘bureaucrats’ who deserve our thanks By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Ira Forman Combatting antisemitism: Why the world needs to adopt the IHRA definition By IRA FORMAN

Most Read

1 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
2 COVID-19 could cause male infertility - new Israeli study
Frozen vials of sperm are seen preserved in an azote cooled container in a laboratory in Paris, France, September 13, 2019
3 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask
4 American oleh suspect in dog abuse case has detention extended
The dog is seen being treated in an Agricultre Ministry facility after he was rescued from an abusive home in Bat Yam.
5 Meet Israel’s ‘Greta Thunberg,’ candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize
Yosef Abramowitz [R] with President Shimon Peres [L], in the middle are US comedian Sarah Silverman and her sister, Rabbi Susan Silverman, who is also married to Mr. Abramowitz.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by