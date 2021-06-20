The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Israeli food vendor removed from Philadelphia event due to 'security risk'

"The Taste of Home" event, which takes place on Sunday, Father's Day, is organized to bring awareness to immigrant own businesses across the Philadelphia metropolitan area.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 20, 2021 14:25
General overall view of the downtown Philadelphia skyline (photo credit: KIRBY LEE-USA TODAY SPORTS)
General overall view of the downtown Philadelphia skyline
(photo credit: KIRBY LEE-USA TODAY SPORTS)
The Philadelphia-based non-profit Eat Up the Borders removed an Israeli vendor from participating in this year's "The Taste of Home" event after it was alerted to protests being planned against the presence of the Israeli vendor.
"The Taste of Home" event, which takes place on Sunday, Father's Day, is organized to bring awareness to immigrant-owned businesses across the Philadelphia metropolitan area.
The food vendor, Moshava Philly, alerted the public to their removal via Instagram.
"We have some unfortunate news to share with all of you," read the post. "We won't be attending "The Taste of Home" event, this Sunday, on Father's Day.
"We are deeply saddened by this," Moshava Philly added. "The organizers of the event heard rumors of a protest happening because of us being there and decided to uninvite us from fear that the protesters would get aggressive and threaten their event."
The food vendor added that it was hoping Eat Up the Borders and their partnered non-profit Sunflower Philly "would step up to the plate and defend local, small and immigrant based businesses, no matter where they are from."
"We really do hope that in the future you don't succumb to such antisemitic and dividing rhetoric and keep true to your words of a safe environment for all religions and nationalities- not just all of them except Israeli and Jewish ones."

Israeli personalities and activists such as Noa Tishby and Hen Mazzig commented on the post showing their support for the Israeli-run business, with Tishby saying, "We got your back" and Mazzig adding "This is so wrong. We’re with you."
Other lesser known commenters were dismayed that the organizers caved-in to the pressure, with some adding it "continues the cycle of antisemitism."
An organizer responded to the criticism, saying that they were looking forward to having Moshava Philly participating in the event and that they never detracted from the event but the amount of hate they got from it was "more than" they "thought was possible."
The organizer added that the uproar and "legitimate threats" forced their hand, saying there was a serious "safety risk."
"Can you imagine if someone threatened an event unless the Asian food truck was expelled?," said the website Israellycool. "Do you think Eat Up The Borders would expel the Asian food truck, or do you think they would either a) cancel the entire event or b) hire security? I think you know the answer."


Tags Israel food antisemitism Philadelphia
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel and PA need to work together on COVID vaccines

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Walter Bingham

Does the world need Israel? - opinion

 By WALTER BINGHAM

My Word: The Opposition and contrary forces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

It’s Israel’s political system, stupid - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Photo of new ministers shows achievements, failures in treating divisions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
2

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3

Israel's newest prime minister, Naftali Bennett, begins premiership

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the Knesset plenum ahead of swearing in of new government.
4

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
5

EU study finds incitement in Palestinian textbooks, kept from public

Palestinian children learn Islamic lessons on summer vacation as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Gaza.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by