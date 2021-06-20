German media giant: If you’re anti-Israel, don’t work for us

Workers who complained about an Israeli flag being posted outside Europe’s largest digital publishing house should look for new jobs, Axel Springer SE CEO Mathias Döpfner told the companies 16,000 employees on Thursday.“I think, and I’m being very frank with you, a person who has an issue with an Israeli flag being raised for one week here, after antisemitic demonstrations, should look for a new job,” Döpfner said in a video conference with Axel Springer employees around the world.Israeli flag being raised outside company headquarters in Berlin.“After these weeks of terrible antisemitic demonstrations, we at our building headquarters raised next to the European flag, and the German flag, [and] the berlin flag, said let's raise for 1 week the Israeli flag as a gesture of solidarity,” Döpfner recounted. “We do not accept this kind of aggressive antisemitic movements.”Döpfner said some people declared they do not want to work for a company that does such a thing.Berlin-based Axel Springer is the largest digital publisher in Europe, which owns Bild, Die Welt, Business Insider, Politico Europe and many other news brands, as well as Israel's largest classified ads website, Yad2.The company was founded in West German in 1946. Among the company's five essential values, listed on its website, is: "We support the Jewish people and the right of existence of the State of Israel."During Thursday’s meeting for the Axel Springer employees, Döpfner addressed complaints about an
"So, I think that is also a good point...This person does not fit the company and its values. It's very simple," he said.Döpfner said he welcomes "critical questions," and that some of those complaining had good points, to which he responded."But this fundamental opposition to it leaves the spectrum" of acceptable responses, he said.Axel Springer put the Israeli flag up in front of its headquarters in May, following antisemitic displays at pro-Palestinian demonstrations across Germany, including marches to synagogues, shouting slogans against Jews, attacks on Jewish institutions and the burning of Israeli flags.Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel said that "whoever uses such protests to proclaim their hatred of Jews is abusing their right to protest."German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said at the time that "anyone who spreads antisemitic hatred will feel the full force of the law."